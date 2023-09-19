Financial and Economic Modelling Advisor

Job summary

• The Financial & Economic Modelling Team is leading a transformation in planning systems and capability, whilst delivering key Planning and Performance Management (PPM) information and analysis for Gas & Low Carbon (G&LCE) and Production & Operations(P&O). The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling large amounts of data and a desire to supply insights into financial and business performance, risks and opportunities. • The successful candidate will be part of a highly dynamic and geographically diverse team reporting centrally but working closely with regional and functional teams.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The role is ideally suited to those looking to broaden their PPM experience, help deliver a critical transformation programme, gain first-hand use of digital tools or greater exposure to central decision making across a wide variety of assets and geographies.

The successful candidate will ensure quality and support the delivery of regional PPM workflows in both Financial and Economic submissions, in addition to leading the quarterly forecast centrally.

This role reports to the Financial Modeling Team Leader and has significant exposure to both regional and central teams, including supporting external market facing communications, regional planning discussions and supplying insight into bp’s performance against plan frame.

Doing this requires them to balance accountability for delivery, whilst developing strategic implementation plans and the capability to execute them.

Success requires ‘real world’ knowledge and expertise to shape the redevelopment of systems and tools to provide genuine insight into financial business performance, risks and opportunities efficiently.

Key accountabilities

Lead financial and economic modelling process for a number of regions to ensure robust forecasts are developed for key submissions.

Carry out detailed analysis on key lines in the financial statements.

Provide robust and comprehensively researched financials to stakeholders involved

Maintain productive relationship with all stakeholders

Lead integration of financial and economic modelling systems within selected regions, ensuring regional stakeholders’ needs are met by leading third party system developers

Champion agile working within the team and with regional and functional colleagues

Essential education

Degree level education or equivalent experience

Recognised accounting qualification or business degree (e.g. CFA, CIMA, MBA etc.) and / or equivalent experience

Essential experience

Planning and Performance Management track record

Strong analytical skills, commercial approach, attention to detail and forecasting experience

Flexible, innovative, critical thinking with a strong focus on One Team delivery

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations

Be a self-starter and highly motivated.

Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking.

The ability to communicate clearly specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to a (senior) management-level audience.

Strong interpersonal and presentational skills.

Desirable experience

Experience of SAP systems

Power BI or basic knowledge of python

Experience of working in Agile



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

