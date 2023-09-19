Site traffic information and cookies

Financial and Economic Modelling Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069185
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

• The Financial & Economic Modelling Team is leading a transformation in planning systems and capability, whilst delivering key Planning and Performance Management (PPM) information and analysis for Gas & Low Carbon (G&LCE) and Production & Operations(P&O). The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling large amounts of data and a desire to supply insights into financial and business performance, risks and opportunities.

• The successful candidate will be part of a highly dynamic and geographically diverse team reporting centrally but working closely with regional and functional teams.


Job Description:

  • The role is ideally suited to those looking to broaden their PPM experience, help deliver a critical transformation programme, gain first-hand use of digital tools or greater exposure to central decision making across a wide variety of assets and geographies.
  • The successful candidate will ensure quality and support the delivery of regional PPM workflows in both Financial and Economic submissions, in addition to leading the quarterly forecast centrally.
  • This role reports to the Financial Modeling Team Leader and has significant exposure to both regional and central teams, including supporting external market facing communications, regional planning discussions and supplying insight into bp’s performance against plan frame.
  • Doing this requires them to balance accountability for delivery, whilst developing strategic implementation plans and the capability to execute them.
  • Success requires ‘real world’ knowledge and expertise to shape the redevelopment of systems and tools to provide genuine insight into financial business performance, risks and opportunities efficiently.

Key accountabilities

  • Lead financial and economic modelling process for a number of regions to ensure robust forecasts are developed for key submissions.
  • Carry out detailed analysis on key lines in the financial statements.
  • Provide robust and comprehensively researched financials to stakeholders involved
  • Maintain productive relationship with all stakeholders
  • Lead integration of financial and economic modelling systems within selected regions, ensuring regional stakeholders’ needs are met by leading third party system developers
  • Champion agile working within the team and with regional and functional colleagues

Essential education

  • Degree level education or equivalent experience
  • Recognised accounting qualification or business degree (e.g. CFA, CIMA, MBA etc.) and / or equivalent experience

Essential experience

  • Planning and Performance Management track record
  • Strong analytical skills, commercial approach, attention to detail and forecasting experience
  • Flexible, innovative, critical thinking with a strong focus on One Team delivery
  • Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations
  • Be a self-starter and highly motivated.
  • Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking.
  • The ability to communicate clearly specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to a (senior) management-level audience.
  • Strong interpersonal and presentational skills.

Desirable experience

  • Experience of SAP systems
  • Power BI or basic knowledge of python
  • Experience of working in Agile


    Travel Requirement

    Negligible travel should be expected with this role


    Relocation Assistance:

    This role is not eligible for relocation


    Remote Type:

    This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


    Skills:

    Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}


    Legal Disclaimer:

    We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

    If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

