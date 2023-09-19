Financial and Economic Modelling Advisor

• The Financial & Economic Modelling Team is leading a transformation in planning systems and capability, whilst delivering key Planning and Performance Management (PPM) information and analysis for Gas & Low Carbon (G&LCE) and Production & Operations(P&O). The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling large amounts of data and a desire to supply insights into financial and business performance, risks and opportunities. • The successful candidate will be part of a highly dynamic and geographically diverse team reporting centrally but working closely with regional and functional teams.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.