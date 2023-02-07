Financial control database and analytics Manager

Job summary

Control Analytics is a newly set up global team within Finance, with accountability for: identifying financial risk areas and developing/ managing near real time controls monitoring framework. This includes coordinating and developing exceptional rule sets and develop the continuous control monitoring (CCM) approach to ensure enhanced level of assurance within and outside bp GBS. This role will enable bp GBS to get equipped with cutting edge technology in controls domain and effectively deal with internal stakeholders and auditors to demonstrate internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX). This role will also liaise with various business segments, GBS locations and internal stakeholders at a senior level including DS&T. This role entails responsibility to ensure lowering the cost of control/ audit fees, build and operate controls more effectively and minimize the possibility of any potential control deficiency. The role holder would be expected to independently manage the project timelines and ensure quality delivery/ implementation of continuous control monitoring model, across bp GBS.

The primary accountabilities for this role will include a mix of the following accountabilities.

• Act as a coordinator/ liaison between management to gather the controls monitoring requirement and feedback to the technical team for building relevant rule sets into various systems like SAP GRC, Celonis, Power BI etc.

• Ensure that all risk areas are identified, and control inventory/ universe is prepared, and project plan is in place for phased manner implementation.

• Partner with all bp internal teams (GBS, business segments across all process like R2R, O2C, P2P, Tax, etc.) to evaluate CCM readiness and effectiveness prior to/ post implementation.

• Support maintenance of rule sets and their change managements with the help of technical team to keep the control inventory comprehensive and up to date.

• Support management in activities related to the planning, implementation and reporting of CCM results

• Identify and escalate issues, narrate challenges in process/ transactions, post removal of false positive.

• Fair level of changes into the rule sets using relevant systems such as SAP, Celonis and Power BI.

• Perform regular connect sessions with internal stakeholders for sharing results and with auditors to demonstrate the CCM mechanism as appropriate.

• Ability to ensure timeliness for monthly data analytics, CCM result analysis and result reporting are met.

• Propose solutions for controls and process improvement (effectiveness and efficiency)



Education and Experience



 University degree and professional accounting qualification (CA)

 9+ years of relevant experience in internal and/ or external audit.

 Prior experience of CCM implementation in any multinational.

 Experience developing and managing delivery of audit plans in a complex, fast-moving environment.

 Experience in Sox auditing/ testing and compliance requirements preferred.

 Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

 Effective communication with senior stakeholders and peers and strong influencing skills with proven capability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity.



