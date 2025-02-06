Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Refinery Fire Chief is responsible for all fire protection decisions of bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana. The role directly manages a team of shift Fire Chiefs and Fire Inspectors. Additionally, the Refinery Fire Chief leads a Fire Brigade of about ~100 volunteer bp employees. This role reports directly to the refinery’s Crisis & Continuity Manager.

Key Accountabilities

Manage all activities and operations of the fire brigade including emergency response, tactical response plans, fire prevention, fire investigation, and training.

Collaborate with site Incident Management Team to deliver cohesive tactical and strategic responses.

During emergencies, support staffing, and/or act as the On-scene Incident Commander as the operational branch within a larger Incident Command System structure.

Coordinate the inspection, testing, and regular maintenance in compliance with relevant industry and internal fire protection standards on a plethora of the site's fire protection equipment. Maintain accurate listings of all fire protection equipment.

Serve as subject matter authority on site fire protection philosophy, communicate strategy to others, and conduct training.

Establish emergency plans for risk scenarios inherent to refinery operations. Provide guidance and implement credible practices to manage day-to-day site risks.

Maintain and adhere to bp's response priorities of People, Environment, Property, Business, and Relationships.

Conduct of a variety of fire protection reviews, site emergency response and evacuations drills, and field compliance audits. Maintain C&CM metrics and periodically report to site leadership on results of metrics and team performance.

Adherence to bp's Operating Management System with attention to conformance with our site's Crisis and Continuity Management and Emergency Response standard.

Maintain and verify accurate record keeping of individual training hours, fire protection inspections and reports in accordance with applicable standards, and USCG oil spill preparedness activities.

Responsible for the regular review and updating of response policies and procedures, tactical pre-plans, oil spill response plans, and site policies for which they are the owner.

Annual review of compliance tasks, pertaining to their effectiveness, required evidence for completion, and revisions when needed.

Provide regular documented guidance and support to the shift fire chiefs, shift fire inspectors, and brigade members in an effort to develop personnel, and deliver continuous improvement opportunities.

Calibrate site risks and findings pertaining to annual barrier assurance requirements. Assist in the development of the site's overall risk scorecard within our Process Safety and Risk Management teams.

Timely and appropriate closeout of Management of Change (MoC), incident and audit findings, and barrier risk findings.

Requirements

University or college degree or 10+ experience in the field of fire department management.

Basic understanding of refinery operations, process unit control systems, and/or various refinery product risks as it relates to fire chemistry and hazards.

Experience leading a team, training, and/or mentoring others.

Relevant experience in operating within an Incident Command structure.

Proven experience in managing and responding to Hazardous Materials incidents, oil spills, medical incidents, and other hydrocarbon-based emergencies.

Experience with the design requirements of fire protection equipment, both fixed and portable.

Understanding of NFPA standards, OSHA 1910.120 and 1910.146, and API standards.

Proficient in basic Microsoft office applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint). Basic understanding of advanced MS applications such as PowerBi, Forms, SharePoint, and Lists is encouraged.

Why Join Our Team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.