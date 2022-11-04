Fire Chief (Shift)

Job summary

About the role:

The Shift Fire Chief is the on-scene incident commander for all declared emergency incidents which occur during their shift. They are responsible for directing the activities of the refinery emergency response teams during fires, releases, spills, personnel rescue situations, etc., (all declared emergency incidents). Timely and accurate decisions must be made in life threatening and potentially high dollar loss emergencies. The position has a broad scope of responsibilities ranging from training to emergency preparedness to regulatory compliance. Extensive physical demands are present during training and emergency responses.





Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

On-scene incident commander during emergencies which occur on shift (On Call Responsibilities).

Provides day-to-day supervision to Fire Inspectors responsible for performing regular fire protection inspections.

Understanding and operation of specialized fire protection systems.

Changing of work and work permits pertaining to Fire Protection Systems.

Partners with Shift Manager to ensure minimum staffing levels are in place for emergency response, including firefighting, rescue team, and Hazmat team.

Reviews/approves rescue plans for confined space entry and working at height.

Reviews/approves planned impairment of fire protection on shift (e.g., disabling fire protection systems)

Monitors and handles health of the fire water system.

Builds/reviews/updates emergency response standard operating procedures, pre-plans, policies, and guides.

Leads efforts to resolve/pinpoint sources of odor complaints, drive corrective actions.

Plans/coordinates/directs training and drills for emergency response teams, operational teams, etc.

Auditing and assessment of fire protection capabilities of buildings and refinery process units

Leading, auditing and assessing area evacuation and emergency response drills (live and tabletop)

Collaborating with regulatory agencies such as IDEM, USCG, Municipal Police & Fire, etc.

Adherence to the site’s Operating Management System responsibilities

Key Challenges & Complexities:

Assure conformance to applicable standards identified in NFPA codes, BP specifications, and other relevant regulatory agencies.

Continued development of firefighter capabilities.

Successful management of firewater system.

Planning & Organizing:

The individual is accountable for the Fire Department during their assigned shift, emergency responses and trainings. This includes performing minimum staffing policies. Additionally, the Shift Fire Chief is accountable for completing tasks delegated to them by the Fire Chief to meet the organization’s strategic planning needs.

Education:

Required

Completion of High School diploma or equivalent

Advanced Exterior Firefighter (outlined in NFPA 1081) or equivalent

40 Hour Hazwoper Technician training or NFPA 472 Technician

40 Hour Confined Space and High Angle rescue training

Preferred

FEMA Courses/Certifications: IS-100 Introduction to Incident Command System certificate; FEMA IS-200 ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action Incidents certificate; FEMA IS-700 National Incident Management System (NIMS), Introduction certificate; FEMA IS-800 A National Response Plan (NRP). Successful candidate will likely already have completed these courses and certifications, but if not, would be required to complete immediately if selected.

Experience

Required

5 years of refinery/petrochemical experience

10 years of firefighting experience

Emergency response leadership experience

Oil spill protection, containment, and clean-up strategies

Preferred

Process Operations experience and/or high level of mechanical proficiency

Understanding of OSHA regulations concerning Hazmat Operations, respiratory protection, and Confined Space Entry.

Skills / Proficiencies

Required

Skills:

Strong Leader and Communicator

Critical Thinking Skills

Understanding of Risk Management Practices

Partnering and Team Working

Adaptability & Problem Solving

On-the-Job Training (OJT)

Health, Safety, and Environment

Thorough knowledge in the application of applicable regulatory standards such as OSHA/WISHA/NFPA

Microsoft Office Skills

Physical Demands

Ability to pass a Firefighter physical examination and stress test

Ability to work shift schedule rotating from days to nights frequently (standard 2-3-2 Schedule)

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are committed to the veteran and military communities through our partnership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) to bringing its iconic red, white and blue retail stations to dozens of bases across the eastern US.

Our values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage, and One Team align well with the values and behaviors of America’s Veterans.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!