As a Fire Protection Integrator for oil storage terminals in the UK, France, Turkey, and South Africa, your role involves coordinating the design, implementation, and maintenance of fire protection systems to protect people, assets, and the environment. This includes resource coordination, teamwork, client interaction, and compliance with BP and industry standards for optimal fire safety and emergency response readiness.Role requirement: 3 days per week from the office/site, 2 days from home.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

System Design and Engineering: Review or coordinate the review of existing fire protection system designs and safety measures for all oil storage terminals in Europe and South Africa, including fire detection, suppression, and alarm systems, as well as passive fire protection measures. Ensure compliance with regulations, Bp and industry standards.

Risk Assessment: Lead the growth and application of risk assessments to identify fire hazards and vulnerabilities. Revise or coordinate revisions to the fire protection strategy based on the perceived risk. Lead development of mitigation plans to support appropriate risk reduction.

Fire Safety Plans: Support the development and implementation of Crisis and Continuity Management fire safety plans, evacuation procedures, and emergency response protocols tailored to specific terminal operations.

Inspection Testing and Maintenance: Ensure inspection testing and maintenance of relevant equipment is in conformance with regulations, Bp practice, and industry standards to ensure operational readiness.

Inspections and Audits: Provide or coordinate technical support during audits and other inspections to assess the effectiveness of equipment and measures.

Project Management: Supply the technical support to projects from inception to completion. Support fire safety matters relating to existing or proposed construction, alterations, and demolition.

Technical Expertise: Stay updated on industry advancements, technological innovations, and regulatory changes in fire protection engineering. Apply this knowledge to optimize safety systems and methodologies.

Client Liaison: Foster positive relationships with the facilities operations team, providing expert mentorship on fire protection strategies, regulatory compliance, and risk management.

Collaboration: Collaborate with multi-functional teams, including process engineers, mechanical engineers, and safety professionals, to integrate fire protection measures seamlessly into terminal designs and operations.

Leverage existing bp Subject Matter Experts from Central Engineering and Crisis and Continuity Management in the strategy development and implementation of the indicated accountabilities.

Collaborate with bp’s Fire Protection community through regular engagement, ensure the community has line of site to significant issues related to fire protection in bp’s terminals.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Fire Protection Engineering, Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology, or other related Engineering specializing in fire protection. Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, or other engineering will be considered with meaningful experience in the area of fire protection.

Professional Engineer (PE) in Fire Protection Engineering or Chartered Engineer (CEng) status with the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) is preferred.

Proven relevant experience. Experience practicing engineering in the field of fire protection or relevant experience with a strong focus on oil storage terminal facilities is preferred.

In-depth working knowledge of relevant codes and standards such as NFPA, I-Codes published by ICC, ANSI, EU, API, EN and EI (Energy Institute).

Experience in determining and applying local laws related to fire protection systems and design.

Knowledge and experience in the design or review of designs for active fire protection systems, fire and gas detection and passive fire protection. Engineering experience (in addition to design) or implementing engineering studies to determine system design requirements is preferred.

Knowledge of fire protection system design software and modeling tools (including hydraulic modeling software). Strong analytical skills for risk assessment and hazard identification.

Ability to recognize the need for, seek, and manage any specialized expertise required for accountable activities. Work experience demonstrating this ability is preferred.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex technical information to diverse audiences.

Ability to travel internationally to different oil storage terminal sites across Europe and South Africa as needed, up to 25%.

About bp:

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



