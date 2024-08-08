Fire and Gas Engineer

Job summary

The Fire and Gas Protection Engineer is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of Fire and Gas engineering and maintenance technical support work within the refinery. This is accomplished through delivery of high-quality engineering results and through the coordination of several resources including fire chief, maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftspeople, contractor personnel and required materials in support of daily maintenance activities and refinery driven improvements. The Fire and Gas Protection Engineer is responsible for developing short- and long-range plans for Fire and Gas equipment and systems that support the HSSE goals of the refinery. Fire and Gas Protection Engineer accomplishes this through development and execution of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, reactive maintenance support, and equipment & system upgrades. The Fire and Gas Protection Engineer will be assigned a role supporting Fire and Gas Installation throughout refinery and based on needs of Technical department and fire chief.

Key Accountabilities

Undertakes responsibility for team management of technical integrity.

Directs critical activities requiring instrument and control knowledge and expertise.

Provides daily technical support to instrument and electrical technicians and supervisors.

Provides technical support on fire and gas application to process control, operations, and process safety functional groups

Provide support to the AHJ for Fire Protection and Life Safety

Provides technical guidance in determining priority and scope of equipment repairs.

Leads/participates root-cause-analysis failure investigations for fire and gas incidents.

Analyzes equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues.

Generates and maintains instrumentation key performance indicators

Generates PPMs for fire and gas instrumentation

Reviews engineering projects and improvements to ensure compliance with refinery standards, national electric codes, NFPA, API and other applicable industry standards.

Participates in Layer of Protection Analysis and Hazard and Operability Study evaluations and drives implementation of resulting actions in the instrumentation team.

Completes engineering design and documentation for small refinery improvement and modification projects.

Assists in developing and maintaining fire and gas and safety standards.

Develops and manages reliability projects for refinery fire and gas systems

Prepares engineering datasheets & drawing deliverables and material/equipment order specifications.

Reviews supplier data and witnesses SAT/FAT, and writes material requisitions.

Directs the efforts of design engineering and construction contractors.

Maintains the facility fire and gas specification sheets, Cause and Effect Diagrams and jointly maintains the P&ID’s with process engineering.

Requirements

BS Degree in Engineering (Fire Protection Engineering preferred) from an accredited institution.

5 years of refining (or similar industry) experience.

3+ years of Fire Protection Engineer Experience.

5+ years working in an end-user/owner role in the refining (or similar) industry.

Computer proficiency in standard desktop software.

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API.

Experience with aspiration systems, industrial hazardous applications, PLC based control systems, SCADA.

Experience with fire and gas equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance.

Experience with Siemens and Honeywell fire and gas PLC’s.

Technical knowledge of fire and gas system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Preferred

PE License.

Knowledgeable in cause-and-effect diagrams.

Advanced knowledge and ability to troubleshoot fire and gas alarm systems.

Why join our team

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

