This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Process Safety expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

About the role

As a Fired Heater Engineer, you will assist bp Solutions to provide technical support and expertise to P&O assets worldwide.

bp Solutions works closely with our global assets to develop and embed best practices to enable bp to meet its strategic goals. The team is an expert group of technical specialists and is integral to the safe and efficient operation of the installed base, as well as the design of new equipment. You will also support the development of others through mentoring and the delivery of training courses to the P&O organization.

Some of your key responsibilities will include:

Support the Fired Heaters Process Advisor in the development and implementation of standards, practices and assessment tools for Fired Heaters and flares.

Collaborate in site projects for fired heaters and flares.

Support TAR-activities like dirty inspections, TAR scoping and preparation, defining repair scope etc. in the Fired Heaters and flares discipline.

Provide Operational support to sites in troubleshooting, optimization, reliability improvement etc.

Based on resource demand activities may extend into support for Energy projects and programmes.



The role is flexible to be based in any of bp's UK offices or European Refining sites.

What you will deliver

Demonstrate leadership for personal and process safety to reduce recordable injuries and to ensure BP captures and learns from incidents and failures.

Provide guidance and technical insights reflecting the depth of available knowledge for Fired Heaters to achieve safe, dependable, and profitable operation. This includes providing focused short-term support for Fired Heaters on: start-up and shutdown; turnaround; Process & Mechanical troubleshooting; combustion controls and burner management reviews, troubleshooting and improvement; Generic lopa interpretation.

Participate in investigations and Root Cause Analysis to provide understanding of incidents and operating limit exceedances and share that information with other sites.

Provide technical guidance to support technology, commercial, strategy and projects that underpin site business improvement plans (for instance hydrogen combustion and conversion).

Collaborate with the Process Advisor Furnaces to drive implementation of industry and BP Fired Heater standards in the refineries balancing long-term and short-term value creation, compliance, and loss avoidance.

Develop the skills of internal practitioners both by on-the-job training and class training.

Capture and communicate our knowledge in a formal and structured way such as by participating in peer assist discussions and supplying to the Fired Heaters practitioner’s forum.

Develop, share understanding, and document business critical risks.

Offer potential mitigations to align on solution and drive implementation.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having engineering degree in a relevant subject area (i.e. Mechanical or Chemical engineering), the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Experience with fired heaters, boiler and flares operations and maintenance in a refinery or petrochemicals plant.

Openness to learn and develop in all relevant disciplines for fired Heaters, boilers, and flares (mechanical engineering, process engineering, instruments and controls, process safety, combustion science etc).

Comfortableness working in a global setting, with varying cultures, languages, and customs

Knowledge of external industry standards related to Fired Heaters (and BPs tandards for internal applicants).

Strong written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Ability to manage detail-oriented work.

Excellent communication skills interfacing effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization.

Ability to build and maintain relationships and interact effectively with all levels within the organization. Ability to influence without formal authority. Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Experience with providing technical support for energy efficiency at a refinery.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.