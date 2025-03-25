Firefighter / Oberfeuerwehrmann

Job summary

Wer wir sind:

Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von heute und morgen.

Wir wollen die Energie zur Verfügung stellen, die die Welt braucht und sie neu denken, um bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null zu erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 88.000 Mitarbeitenden weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie für den Alltag und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – sicher, anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

Einsatz als Truppmann/Truppführer im Einsatzdienst der Werkfeuerwehr bei Brand-, Hilfeleistungs-, und Erste-Hilfe-Einsätzen

Mitarbeit im Dienstbetrieb der Werkfeuerwehr

Mitarbeit in Werkstätten u. o. Sachgebiet der Werkfeuerwehr

Teilnahme an regelmäßigen Übungen

Pflege und Aufrechterhaltung der Einsatzbereitschaft von persönlicher Schutzausrüstung und feuerwehrtechnischen Einrichtungen und Ausrüstung

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft:

Bestandene Laufbahnprüfung der Laufbahngruppe 1, 2. Einstiegsamt oder vergleichbar

Uneingeschränkte Feuerwehrdiensttauglichkeit gem. G26.3

Fließende Deutschkenntnisse und Grundkenntnisse in englischer Sprache

Bereitschaft zur Arbeit im 24-Stunden-Dienst

Grundlegende EDV-Kenntnisse

Kooperativer Arbeitsstil und Teamgeist

Interesse an Raffinerietechnik

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.

Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote

Sportmöglichkeiten / Sportprogramme

Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme

Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz

Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.



