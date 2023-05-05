Fisheries Strategic Lead

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Our Offshore Wind team are focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment and we need professionals like you to be part of our journey!



It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.



We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our employees worldwide. With our products and services we will ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

The role will support the growth of the bp’s UK Offshore wind portfolio and individual UK projects with advice and strategic input on key fisheries risks.



This role manages the strategy for communicating with Commercial fishers across the offshore wind portfolio including Fisheries Management plans and Compensation principles, represents bp offshore wind at external forums for fisheries strategy



Identify, develop and manage key strategic workstreams for UK Offshore wind portfolio risks relating to fisheries to support UK development, future construction projects and resolve industry challenges

Provide input to due diligence, bids and early site development to flag initial risks, identify showstoppers and provide general strategic fisheries advice for how offshore wind projects can manage those risks

Support bp in our external position as an offshore wind developer through membership and representation in key market specific external strategy groups and management of key stakeholders including influencing and leading national level groups and industry discussions to the benefit of the business

Provide advice and input on UK fisheries matters to other key areas of the business such as legal, communications and external advocacy, sustainability and ensure updates are fed back into the project teams

Deliver effective management of critical consent/permit risk areas to specific projects when needed

Build the profile of bp’s UK Offshore wind Project Development support and Consents team and projects with external stakeholders

Establish strong internal relationships and lessons learnt with our UK operating business in bp including hydrogen, CCS and the North Sea

Knowledge and experience in fisheries engagement within the UK

Previous experience in developing and delivering strategic portfolio positions for offshore wind

Experience in influencing across different teams and cultures

Working experience in UK Consenting regimes for large scale infrastructure

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp's ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner! With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!