Job summary
Entity:
Trading & Shipping
Job Family Group:
Operations Group
Job Description:
Job Description
Job Duties:
- GMAW/FCAW Structural Welding
- Fitting of piping and structural as required
- Read and follow work instructions, blueprints, and drawings.
- Lays out, positions, aligns, and fits components together
- Assemble parts and equipment as necessary
- Fit & weld large tanks, structural stands and skids, and smaller specialized equipment
- Maintain a clean safe work environment.
- Handle multiple jobs within timeframes
- Fit & weld small frames and support structures using jigs
- Assist with project work as directed by Department Manager
- Comply with all Conifer policies, procedures, and guidelines
- Follow all safety rules and report any unsafe conditions to the Leads or supervisors.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:
- Experience working with hand tools, welding equipment, saws, punch press, drill press air tools, grinders, forklift, and overhead crane operations
- Experience with welding of carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum
- Skilled at MIG and FCAW welding
- Possess a positive attitude, ability to work well within a team and a strong work ethic
- Excellent communication skills
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
- High School diploma or general education degree (GED)
- 3-5 yeas welding GMAW/FCAW preferred
PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORK ENVIRONMENT:
The physical demands and work environment described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Regular, reliable, and predictable attendance is necessary to perform the essential functions of this position.
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, and use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls.
- The employee frequently is required to hear. The employee is frequently required to reach with hands and arms and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl.
- The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds, and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds with assistance.
- Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.
While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts.
- The employee is frequently exposed to high, precarious places and outside weather conditions.
- The employee is regularly exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme heat, and risk of electrical shock.
- The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.
- Personal Protective Equipment is required when in the Plant, Yard or Construction Areas:
- Hearing Protection
- Safety glasses
- Respiratory protection
- Protective clothing
- Protective footwear
- Hard hat
- Gloves
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
