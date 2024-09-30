Entity:

GMAW/FCAW Structural Welding

Fitting of piping and structural as required

Read and follow work instructions, blueprints, and drawings.

Lays out, positions, aligns, and fits components together

Assemble parts and equipment as necessary

Fit & weld large tanks, structural stands and skids, and smaller specialized equipment

Maintain a clean safe work environment.

Handle multiple jobs within timeframes

Fit & weld small frames and support structures using jigs

Assist with project work as directed by Department Manager

Comply with all Conifer policies, procedures, and guidelines

Follow all safety rules and report any unsafe conditions to the Leads or supervisors.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:

Experience working with hand tools, welding equipment, saws, punch press, drill press air tools, grinders, forklift, and overhead crane operations

Experience with welding of carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum

Skilled at MIG and FCAW welding

Possess a positive attitude, ability to work well within a team and a strong work ethic

Excellent communication skills

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

High School diploma or general education degree (GED)

3-5 yeas welding GMAW/FCAW preferred

PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The physical demands and work environment described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Regular, reliable, and predictable attendance is necessary to perform the essential functions of this position.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, and use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls.

The employee frequently is required to hear. The employee is frequently required to reach with hands and arms and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds, frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds, and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds with assistance.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts.

The employee is frequently exposed to high, precarious places and outside weather conditions.

The employee is regularly exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme heat, and risk of electrical shock.

The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.