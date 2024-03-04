Fixed Assets Accountant (Fixed Term Contract)

Entity:Finance
Manages asset disposal and transfers, impairment reviews and reports on overall accuracy of the Fixed Asset Register. To Manage the Fixed Asset Verification within a set time frame. Contributes to continuous improvement initiatives and supports the Fixed Asset Accounting team when required.
Key Accountabilities:
Implementing the asset verification cycle for both SA
Provide guidance to the Fixed Asset team and the business with respect to Fixed Asset verification processes.
Apply rigorous project management and coordinate the verification cycle of all assets and maintain records of all documentation - e.g. Deed documents, motor vehicles registration documents, etc.
Working across businesses with verification agents and a wide stakeholder list to achieve verification results
Responsible for the integrity of the FAR, and being kept up to date as a result of all asset disposals, transfers, impairment reviews and strategic joint ventures and acquisitions, etc.
Maintain and prepare verification templates and documentation for actual physical verification.
Update the Fixed Asset Register (FAR) in line with verification results by collating and compiling verification feedback, and updating the FAR accordingly.
Co-ordination of the results of verification with Fixed Assets Lead Accountant as it relates to non-existence and/ or impairments, and recommendations potential write on/write off as a result of verification findings, ensuring & maintaining accuracy of FAR.
Serve as the SPA for verifying assets and providing assurance i.r.o.existence and accuracy of assets on FAR for strategic growth or disposal projects and for quarterly Balance Sheet Integrity Purposes.
Ensure compliance with the Group Reporting Manual (GRM) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as it relates to, inter alia, transferring of Fixed Assets, accurate reporting of potential impacts on the P&L, and revaluations and impairment.
Subject Matter Expert for Fixed Asset verification and associated processes. Benchmark processes against other operating companies and ensure best practices are implemented in SA.
SPA for interface with business partners, internal project teams and internal/external audit partners for all matters relating to Fixed assets.
Update monthly Process Performance Indicators (PPI’s) as it relates to verification, as well as other key FA metrics
Interface with Internal control and external audit to ensure close out of audit action items.
Review of Dry/Idle sites as part of impairment review process to manage changes to the Retail portfolio
Provide business LT, GBS LT, Internal Control with insights into potential control breakdowns, non-compliance, and risks to Fixed Assets
Co-ordinate the Fixed asset Clearance pack for review and update slides where necessary.
Review asset base and report asset impairments
Support A&O with assets purchased in bulk – maintain control of assets
Support the FA team with ad hoc activities to maintain team capacity activities such as ; retrieval / sanction requests, capitalisations, BSI
Support / Own FA projects, analysis and reporting.
Assist with period end close for fixed asset accounting – journals relating to impairment, disposals, scrapping, etc. and reconcilations of Asset Proceeds accounts and profit/loss on disposal of assets.
Job Holder Requirements:
Essential Education
B.com or similar qualification in accounting
Essential Experience
Fixed Assets/PPE experience in a corporate environment
Minimum of 5 years work experience in an accounting role
Experience overseeing multiple activities and tasks
Experience in project management
Competencies:
Demonstrated knowledge of best practice in Fixed Assets Accounting
Proven track record of working effectively within a team-based environment, including managing others to deadlines (delivery through others is key)
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Self motivated individual with the ability to work with minimal supervision
Ability to seek out CI opportunities - standardise, simplify and reduce complexity
A good understanding of the downstream business (oil industry)
Understanding the basic functionalities of various systems as they relate to fixed assets
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
