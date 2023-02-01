Fixed Assets Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements. Financial areas of responsibilities include IFRS 16 Leases management, Fixed Asset Management (including DD&A – units of production), Leasehold Progression accounting, Balance Sheet Assurance (BSA) coordination and Decommissioning process

Key Accountabilities

Support business and seek opportunities to drive innovation and efficiencies;

Advise business on accounting and control policy matters;

Maintain effective control environment, assure compliance with accounting policy;

Monitor the operating effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls, identify and mitigate risks and gaps, eliminate unnecessary complexity;

Maintain and update DD&A rate calculation model and oversee automation of calculation process in SAP accounting system;

Validate DD&A results through monthly and quarterly reviews together with commentary for variance analysis;

Lead walkthroughs with internal and external auditors for DD&A process;

Coordinate BSA process to ensure control compliance, work with BSA Owners/Preparers to achieve best practices in balance sheet reconciliation, and review quarterly BSA results with leadership;

Liaise with offshore accounting team on recurring basis regarding standard and ongoing accounting activities.

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related discipline

5+ years accounting/financial experience in the oil & gas industry, including Fixed Asset Management and DD&A;

Strong analytical skills;

Sound understanding of upstream E&P business;

Experience with SAP/SAP HANA;

Experience with PowerBI or other data visualization/analytical tools;

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products;

Familiarity with accounting and financial control policies / practices.

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change;

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities;

Strong track record of on-time delivery;

Ability to effectively influence, collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $95,000-$135,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.