Fleet Account Lead

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!

Please note this is a 12-month fixed term opportunity for a Maternity leave cover.

Bp's Fleet ANZ business is in growth. This role will contribute to growth by managing an existing base of Fleet customers located across New Zealand selling traditional fuel products as well as emerging future fuels & low carbon energy products such as EV charging & biofuels. In addition, there is a strong business development component to the role to win new Fleet business to further grow our customer base & performance.

Own Fleet customer relationships end-to-end for a portfolio of customers across New Zealand within Government & Transport segments.

Account management & portfolio performance management

Responsible for managing & converting strategic business development leads

Key role in executing bp’s Net Zero strategy by helping customers with Fleet energy transition from fuels to low carbon products.

Manage a wide network of internal stakeholders required to interface with to effectively manager customer accounts.

Responsible for retention & growth KPIs

Support negotiations for tenders & proposals alongside Fleet Key Account Lead

Key linkage to Telesales & Business Development for NZ market

Drive Continuous Improvement culture by streamlining & standardising processes as identified.

Hold role as ‘super-user’ within Fleet team on core CRM (Salesforce) & enterprise systems.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in sales/business development/marketing/retail environment.

Customer or external-facing account management

Clear examples of collaborative teamwork

Proven ability to influence stakeholders & resolve complexity & conflict

Experience in complex or fast-paced product environment

Excellent written & verbal communication. Equally competent with communicating face-to-face or via video calls.

Ability to document processes & manage work according to timelines & deadlines

Ability to build and maintain collaborative relationships with key individuals within bp and externally within customer organisations.

Is curious and asks questions; has courage to disrupt old patterns of thinking and open to possibilities

Focused on learning, seeks feedback and invites difference of opinion

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements.

Generous salary package

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



