Fleet Account Lead

  • Location New Zealand - Auckland
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065648
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Customers & Products


Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!

Please note this is a 12-month fixed term opportunity for a Maternity leave cover.

Bp's Fleet ANZ business is in growth. This role will contribute to growth by managing an existing base of Fleet customers located across New Zealand selling traditional fuel products as well as emerging future fuels & low carbon energy products such as EV charging & biofuels. In addition, there is a strong business development component to the role to win new Fleet business to further grow our customer base & performance.

The opportunity

  • Own Fleet customer relationships end-to-end for a portfolio of customers across New Zealand within Government & Transport segments.

  • Account management & portfolio performance management

  • Responsible for managing & converting strategic business development leads

  • Key role in executing bp’s Net Zero strategy by helping customers with Fleet energy transition from fuels to low carbon products.

  • Manage a wide network of internal stakeholders required to interface with to effectively manager customer accounts. 

  • Responsible for retention & growth KPIs

  • Support negotiations for tenders & proposals alongside Fleet Key Account Lead

  • Key linkage to Telesales & Business Development for NZ market

  • Drive Continuous Improvement culture by streamlining & standardising processes as identified. 

  • Hold role as ‘super-user’ within Fleet team on core CRM (Salesforce) & enterprise systems.

About you

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in sales/business development/marketing/retail environment.

  • Customer or external-facing account management

  • Clear examples of collaborative teamwork

  • Proven ability to influence stakeholders & resolve complexity & conflict 

  • Experience in complex or fast-paced product environment

  • Excellent written & verbal communication. Equally competent with communicating face-to-face or via video calls.

  • Ability to document processes & manage work according to timelines & deadlines

  • Ability to build and maintain collaborative relationships with key individuals within bp and externally within customer organisations.

  • Is curious and asks questions; has courage to disrupt old patterns of thinking and open to possibilities

  • Focused on learning, seeks feedback and invites difference of opinion

Benefits of working with us

  • Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements.

  • Generous salary package

  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business Development, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer Service, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sales, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Teamwork


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

