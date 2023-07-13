Fleet Admin and Field Buyer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

This role reports to the Lead Category Manager – Operations and will support the day-to-day operations of our fleet of vehicles and trailers. Responsible for working the Fleet tickets and requests from the field for various items related to the fleet activities with our core vendors in this space. This include day to day logistics for fuel cards and maintenance as well as forecasting and following up on replacement vehicles. Establishes and manages local supplier relationships and contract compliance. This role is responsible for managing the relationship with the Business Unit field staff across both our capital and operations groups.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Monitors the fleet shared email inbox and the fleet ticketing queue for any items that need immediate action including replacement fuel cards, new PINs, truck upfit requests, and replacement vehicles

Works with end users in a positive and professional manner for all items related to the fleet

Reviews and approves maintenance requests based on our internal criteria to make sure service is appropriate for the age of the vehicle

Work with the business to develop and maintain an accurate for new replacement vehicles and follow-ups to ensure timely delivery of all new vehicles throughout the field

Comfortable with going to the Department of Motor Vehicles in Texas as needed to follow-up on titling and registration requests (as needed)

Works with our core external vendors to manage the fleet including weekly calls to help with continued operations

Processes monthly invoices related to fleet expenditures

Processes monthly mileage reporting for personal usage of vehicles and reports to management and People and Culture teams

Support vehicle incident reporting and damage claims for any vehicle incidents

Ensure compliance with the Global BP Risk Policy for Fleet including acceptable vehicles for sourcing

Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on fleet cost structure.

Supports field buying activities as needed or assigned by Category Management Lead including to tasks related to the man camp, field offices, or other categories

Essential Education and Qualifications:

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

4 - 8 years of professional experience as an Administrative Assistant, Buyer, or Fleet Coordinator are required

Ability to maintain organization across multiple tasks on a daily basis

Basic computer skills including Microsoft Outlook and Excel along web based tools

Ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries and levels within BPX and with suppliers.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $40,000-$60,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

