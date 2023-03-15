Fleet Brand and Communications Lead

Job summary

About the role:

The role will report to the UK/Germany, other European locations may be considered.

A customer focused role with a deep understanding of the Fleet/ b2b business, this role will deliver brand and communications campaigns for the whole of Europe, mainly focusing on Germany and the UK, when required provides support for other market clusters. This role will play an important role repositioning the fleet business in UK and Europe to capture growth opportunities by ensuring right communication strategy of fleet products, offers and services in line with the toolkits provided by the Global Fleet Marketing team. This role will also be responsible for leverage of fleet communication through adjusted digital strategy (content and social media). This role will work hand in hand with the country / cluster fleet marketing ops team to brief & manage agencies, set& track media KPI’s and campaign efficiencies.

What you’ll be supporting:

• Improve the current demand generation performance, through a more integrated brand and communications strategy focusing on digital channels.

• Agency relationship management in line with global agency process.

• Act as the brand custodian for fleet in Europe to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards.

• Drive stakeholder management across the organization.

• Increase brand awareness of low carbon strategy supporting communication of Fuel & charge, bio and LNG.

• Support markets providing brand and comms guidance on new fleet projects.

• Represent fleet brand and comms objectives within the retail brand strategy.

• Recommend a suitable content strategy to facilitate thought-leadership, social and digital awareness, and demand generation objectives with planned assets in production and new assets that will need to be created.

• Audit, review and optimise each country execution plan providing recommendations to improve performance.

• Guide fleet marketing advisors on Lead Promotional & optimisation support.

• European lead for Fleet digital assets management (DAM) tool maintenance, ensuring this toll is rigorously maintained and utilised.

• Lead Creative & asset production to support European marketing activity (where there are requirements outside of current local planned assets).



Your experience might include:

• Fluency in English or German

• Experience in b2b business

• Experience in fleet business

• Experience in Marketing ( brand, campaigns, agencies management, media planning )

• Experience in digital (content management, social media , media plan)

• Experience in brand strategy

• Experience in pan European roles



This role is part of Communications & Campaign UK and European team with accountability to manage all ATL and digital activity.

Key interfaces: Global brand team; local fleet communications advisors, Global Fleet Marketing manager.

