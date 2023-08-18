Fleet Customer Service Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

We are looking for Fleet Sales Customer Service Senior Advisor to join our Customers & Products team based in Istanbul, Turkey. In this role, you will be responsible to handle Customer Service activities through maintaining communication and connection between customer service and operations teams. We also expect you to play a key role in customer satisfaction and work closely with Fleet Sales,Global Business Solutions (GBS), , Tax, Legal teams. This role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role:

In this role You will have the opportunity to:

• Carry out day-to-day customer service operational tasks to ensure the service meets customer expectations and is consistent with established process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, and customer service core values.

• Ensuring that new Customer information and sales conditions are entered/updated in the ISP, Fleet Back Office, SAP system.

• Provide necessary documents (Customer report, Payment details, discounts, Trade terms, etc.) upon customer's request.

• To follow the process of converting the Bank Letter of Guarantee transactions into cash and to provide the necessary documents to the relevant bank.

• Delivery of the Letter of Guarantee received from the customer to GBS Bank.

• Provide payment confirmations of customer invoices and submit information to GBS.

• Manage the process of incorrect, cancelled or returned invoices according to the procedure.

• Inquire about debts or unbilled amounts of customers to whom forensic cases will be sent.

• To duly carry out invoicing entry transactions of Special Tax Customers, to share the necessary information with the tax department, to arrange all written communications and documents.

• Notify GBS of changes and corrections by following customer accounts.

• Contact support teams for customers' banking issues and resolve system issues.

• Making changes to the commercial terms of the dealers and ensuring their control

• To ensure that the necessary transactions and controls are made before and after the account cut-off on the 1st, 10th, 20th of each month.

About you:

University Degree

It would also be essential that you have:

Strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviors.

Proven practical knowledge of Excel program and other MS Office tools.

Excellent time management and organization skills

Ability to work under pressure and at intense work pace.

Fluent Turkish, intermediate level of English

Desirable criteria:

• At least 3 years of Customer Service Experience and operational knowledge

• ISP, SAP, FBO, BOSS,Centromat programs usage information



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.