As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC​! Shift Time : 5.30 pm - 2.30 am Job Brief: The Fleet Data Advisor - Commercial Services will work with business leaders to provide data for reporting on Truck Repair Services, Emergency Roadside Assistance program, Marketing / Loyalty program, Fleet Sales volumes and margin, and Fuel purchasing, volume and margin at TA. We are looking to fill the position with an experienced, versatile and dedicated professional who will is responsible for providing data to assist operations in running these business areas. Duties and Responsibilities First point of contact for all data requests from Marketing, Fuel Supply, Environmental, Real Estate and Truck Service. This role also handles all requests for data that come directly from Franchisees.

Use SAP Business Objects, SAP BW, SAP ECC, Cognos and Alteryx to fulfill data requests.

Data Owner for Location MDM and all facets of how TA shares location data. This includes monthly reports to a 3rd party related to all existing locations, sales and transaction counts. The Network Planning Team will rely heavily on this role for data.

Be the Administrator for Cognos, lead licenses, coordinate training.

Provide monthly Fleet customer P&Ls to leadership team.

Work with the Fleet Data Manager for any data requests that cover enterprise sales and margin for CEO reporting.

Handle and supervise the activities of the Fleet Data Analyst – Commercial Services. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience with consistent outstanding academic record

8+ years of data and analytics experience

Shown functional knowledge of visualization tools including, but not limited to, Alteryx, PowerBI, IBM Cognos, SAP Business Objects (BOBJ), with experience in SQL, R and Python a plus

Knowledge and experience in automotive repair and/or fuel products as well as general accounting

Outstanding analytical and quantitative problem-solving skills with solid skills in Microsoft Excel

A positive, team first demeanour that is exhibited every day as a role model for the entire company



