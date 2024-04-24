Fleet Digital and Inside Sales Manager DACH(m/f/d) full-time position- Bochum

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Fleet business is a strategic focus area for BP with a big growth agenda.

The role of the Telesales and Digital Acquisition Manager DACH is to manage the Fleet SME business (small and medium enterprises) and drive business growth through Telesales and digital acquisition channels. The role holder is accountable for the Fleet SME P&L across all energy vectors incl. electric charging and low carbon solutions (LNG, HVO, potentially hydrogen) as well as all Fleet mobility offers in Germany and Austria.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Define growth strategy for the Fleet Telesales and SME business in Germany and Austria

Drive sales of Fleet products, incl. electric charging and low carbon solutions (LNG, HVO, potentially hydrogen) to new and existing customers

Drive strategy execution in close collaboration with Product Development, Pricing, Marketing and Technical teams

Define strategic priorities and allocation of resources to key projects

Grow sales of Fleet mobility offers and services and optimize financial returns across Telesales and digital acquisition channels

Mgmt. of Telesales agencies in Germany and Austria and respective budgets

Lead standardization and deployment of best practices in Telesales and digital acquisition channels

Optimize allocation of Telesales and digital resources to optimize integrated volume and margin delivery

Lead bp Telesales team in Germany and Austria

Closely work together with Fleet Marketing, Customer Service and Digital Operations team to improve customer experience and drive business growth

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Business master's degree or similar through experience

Experience- A successful track record of:

Excellent understanding of business models in the Telesales and digital acquisition space

Strong communication and networking skills, ability to manage high level relationships

Proven leadership experience, with demonstrated capability leading multi-disciplined teams

Ability to drive change and implementing projects at large scale

Ability to translate market insights into business strategy and activity sets

Excellent verbal and written in German and English

Skills:

Negotiating value

Account strategy and business planning

Contract management

Consultative selling skills

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding (basic)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance.

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding: bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount.

We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



