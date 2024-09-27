Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Fleet Digital and Inside Sales Manager Europe

In this role You will:

Define growth strategy for the Fleet telesales and SME business and drive strategy execution

Grow sales of fuels volumes and Fleet mobility offers and services and optimize financial returns across telesales and digital acquisition channels

Lead standardization and deployment of best practices in telesales and digital acquisition channels

Optimize allocation of telesales and digital resources to optimize integrated volume and margin delivery

Lead bp Telesales/SME team as well as manage the telesales agencies and respective budgets

Closely work together with Fleet Marketing, Customer Service and Digital Operations team to improve customer experience and drive business growth

Drive optimisation of returns across telesales and digital acquisition channels

Drive direction, setup and management of Telesales agencies and resources

What You will need to be successful:

Business bachelor degree or similar through experience

Excellent understanding of the B2B Fleet business/market

Excellent understanding of business models in the telesales and digital acquisition space

Strong communication and networking skills, ability to manage high level relationships

Proven leadership experience, with demonstrated capability leading multi-disciplined teams

Ability to drive change and implementing projects at large scale

Ability to translate market insights into business strategy and activity sets

Excellent verbal and written English and a 2nd European language, preferably German, Polish, Dutch and / or Spanish could be a plus

Experience in account strategy and business planning, as well as negotiating value

Skilled in contract management as well as consultative selling

Good knowledge of sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively, Waterfall Project Management



