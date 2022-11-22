Fleet Grants Manager

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
The Grants Manager is responsible for researching, preparing, submitting, and managing grant proposals/reports that support the company’s mission. This person serves as the primary grant writer, manages funder relationships, engages in compliance reporting, and supports special project initiatives.