Fleet Grants Manager

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



The Grants Manager is responsible for researching, preparing, submitting, and managing grant proposals/reports that support the company’s mission. This person serves as the primary grant writer, manages funder relationships, engages in compliance reporting, and supports special project initiatives.

Key Accountabilities

Assist in developing and executing the company’s grant strategy.

Identify new grant funding opportunities at the local, state, and federal levels.

Lead grant proposal development and submission.

Coordinate proposal-related activities of relevant staff, including keeping them informed about deliverables and deadlines.

Work with Policy Team to identify opportunities to influence anticipated grant opportunities.

Maintain master calendar of grants and prospects and all associated files and correspondence

Maintain and enhance relationships with grant funding organizations

Oversee grant compliance and reporting.

Support the Policy and Sales Teams as needed.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in related fields or equivalent relevant experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Must have at least 4+ years of work experience in grant writing and grant management.

Demonstrated success in securing grant funding from governmental entities.

Superior writing and administrative skills.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple workflows and meet deadlines with minimal supervision.

Experience in the clean transportation sector preferred.

The willingness to take on new roles and responsibilities as needed.

Desired Qualifications