Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify.

Key Accountabilities

Work with various teams across the company to develop and maintain hardware product offerings to customers

Provide front-line engineering and technical marketing support to Sales Engineering and Field Operations Teams

Support key customers through full deployment lifecycle including evaluation, onboarding, quality, and issues resolution

Develop and maintain technical documents for the hardware product portfolio



Essential Education

BS or higher in EE, CE or Systems Engineering or years of equivalent work experience.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proficiency in industrial control panel assembly and instrumentation

Broad range of engineering knowledge and/or expertise

Sharp problem-solving skills and critical thinking

Experience of independence in designing complex systems

Strong understanding of EE fundamentals

Strong commitment to going above and beyond to get work done at the highest quality

Strong written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Experience with the development and analysis of experiments to root-cause challenging electrical problems

Experience with Python and/or MATLAB development for scripting, lab automation, system validation, and data analysis

Proficient in performing challenging electrical measurements (high speed, high current and low noise) using instruments in the lab

Ability to comprehend, assess, and draw conclusions from 3rd party requirements, specifications, and test results

Project management and tracking skills



Desired Qualifications

Familiarity with NFPA 70 and UL 916 standards

EIT certification

Proficiency with CAD modeling tools



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.