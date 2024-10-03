Fleet Inside & Local Sales Project Delivery Lead Iberia

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Join bp as Fleet Inside & Local Sales Project Delivery Lead

Support the Fleet Inside & local Sales project Manager and the whole local team (business and GBS) to be successful in the market(s) while offering operational excellence based on the Fleet strategy and while implementing projects locally with country specific knowledge. Being the local Superuser/Special Matter Expert (SME) for CRM (Salesforce) and country specific offers.

Support delivering the volume and margin targets per country, offer 3rd line support for Sales, Telesales and GBSE.

Responsibility for Salesforce Sales Cloud locally: Be the Superuser/SME for Salesforce. Train and keep Sales Reps and other collaborator up to date how to work with Salesforce in the European wide agreed ways of working. Work close together with CRM Salesforce Sales Cloud Expert & Productivity Analyst to improve ways of working for Sales and to increase Sales efficiency.

Implementing European initiatives of offer/service launches or compliance initiatives locally incl. preparing documents and communication as well as implementing local initiatives in close alignment with the Sales Manager.

Be the local contact point and SME regarding country specific offers for Sales and other collaborators.

Keep close contact to Retail and Retail Gatekeeping/Communication locally to ensure accurate communication also to Retail sides, if needed.

Acting in an eMoney licence environment of a governmental finance institute in Germany and ensure locally that this is always considered while implementing projects locally, while reacting on customer critical issue cases and while building/adapting processes locally.

Actively join the European Fleet Sales Support community and use the network to get and to share information.

Being the stand-in for the Contract Management & Comms Delivery Lead of the same market.

Support the Contract Management & Comms Delivery Lead of the same market regarding internal and external customer operational/contractual communication in close agreement with the Fleet Contractual Customer Communication Delivery Lead EU, External Affairs, Legal and further key local customers.

Support the Fleet Inside & local Sales project Manager and support the whole Sales Support Team across Europe in peak times and act as a delegate, if needed.

Experience and proven track record to work in an international environment and an international team in a matrix organization

Customer focused & Sales attitude and team oriented

Knowledge of working in sales support / operational perfection / project management

Excellent communication skills and good networker

Experiences in giving trainings and engagement sessions

A strong bias for delivering performance and for processes and for topics related to legal, GDPR, ethics & compliance and tax

Excellent understanding of contracts or other binding documents

Challenges the established way of doing things

Open to new insights, thinks laterally

Develops creative solutions and helps others to be creative as strong leader of change

Acts conclusively in pursuit of commercial opportunities

Fleet systems and Salesforce Sales Cloud

Bachelor’s degree

Proficient in English, Spanish and Portuguese

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and adventurous environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are substantial, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are a distributed team at bp, please, help us with applying you CV in English!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.