Customers & Products



Sales Group



Join our Team and advance your career as a Fleet Inside & Local Sales Project Delivery Lead for Poland & Netherlands

Join bp as Fleet Inside & Local Sales Project Delivery Lead and become a member of an international organization closely collaborates with Sales teams across the European Fleet business which offering wide range of mobility solutions to B2B customers. You will focus on the Polish and Dutch markets, implementing local initiatives while serving as the in-country specialist.

In this role You will:

Support sales results providing 3rd line support for sales, service and other Fleet collaborators.

Act as Superuser of CRM tool and Single Mater Expert for sales cloud processes, providing training and mentorship to ensure adherence to the agreed-upon way of working.

Implement local and European initiatives at the country level in collaboration with Sales Manager.

Be the local contact point and guide regarding country specific offers for Sales and other collaborators.

Maintain contact with the local Retail organization to ensure effective two-way communication.

Serve as the eMoney license advocate, ensuring compliance is coordinated into all aspects of local operations.

Actively join the European Fleet Sales Support community and use the network to exchange knowledge and information.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Experience working in an international environment and with cross-functional teams in a matrix organization.

Outstanding ability to inspire change, implement new initiatives and innovations; open to new insights and able to think laterally.

Experience in transforming sales needs into efficient processes and business requirements.

Demonstrated experience in sales support, driving operational excellence, and leading projects or similar roles.

Problem solver with pragmatic thinking and the ability to seek innovative solutions while simplifying activities.

Customer-focused with a sales-oriented attitude and strong team orientation.

Excellent interpersonal skills, both written and verbal.

Strong bias toward delivering performance, with a focus on processes and topics related to legal, GDPR, ethics, compliance, and tax.

Proficiency in English and Polish; Dutch is a key advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

