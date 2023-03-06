Job summary

bp has externally committed to be a proactive leader and participant of the energy transition, aiming to become a new zero company by the 2050 or sooner. As part of this strategy, bp is aiming to support the decarbonisation of the Transport sector and is leading the way in the development of renewable fuel and infrastructure solutions within the UK market, including Electric, Bio-Gas, Renewable Diesel and Hydrogen. This is critical in supporting the net zero aims of Fleets and the customers of these Fleets.



The UK Fleet Key Account Manager will be responsible for managing an existing large corporate Fleet customer portfolio and the acquisition of new customers, in meeting the needs of customers fuelling solutions. The role importantly will support this customer base in managing the transition from traditional to low carbon fuel solutions.



Given the importance of supporting new and existing fleets as they transition, this role will work closely with diverse parts of bp, including bp’s Future Mobility and strategic partnership teams. This is with the end-goal of providing one integrated face to the customer.



This is an exciting and dynamic time for bp and the wider transport industry.



What the role does!

• Manage an existing portfolio of large corporate Car & Van and Truck & Bus Fleets, providing fuel card and associated fuelling solutions.

• Understand low carbon transition plans of Fleets and propose bp future fuel solutions.

• Maintain a Key Account sales prospect pipeline.

• Deliver volume related targets for traditional and future low carbon fuels.

• Work collaboratively as a member of a multi-discipline team.

• Work closely with various teams across bp to identify and support customer opportunities.

• Responsible for seamless integration of the future Value Propositions and existing Fleet offers.

• Self-generate new business leads from prospecting activity and networking.

• Understand customer needs and future Fleet transition plans, identifying, characterising, developing and formulising specific/bespoke sources of value.

• Engage with the right stakeholders at the right level to steer and optimise all opportunities.



What we need from you!

• Direct Sales experience in managing National Corporate Key Accounts

• Track record in business development and pipeline management.

• Experience working across Automotive sectors (Car, Van, Truck) desirable.

• Fuel card and fuel industry understanding desirable.

• Fleet industry experience beneficial.

• Ability to influence senior key decision makers in larger corporate organisations.

• Proven financial awareness/ability to understand & apply financial modelling tools.

• Excellent communication and networking skills, ability to manage high level relationships

• Good negotiator with excellent influencing and interpersonal skills.

• Good IT skills with an ability to understand new systems and processes.

• Influential team player

• Fluent in English

• Up to 50% travel required



Please note this is a UK based role.

