Fleet Manager_ Refueling vehicles

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Team in France and advance your career as a

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Fleet Manager





In this role You will:

Manage the existing fleet of GA vehicles ( heavy refueling vehicles) in France

Ensure vehicles are maintained by 3rd party contractors in line with French legislation and AirBP standards

Liaise with Operation Lead to ensure annual vehicle replacement program is kept up to date

Coordinate new vehicle builds with chosen supplier

Coordinate invoice payment to third party contractors for maintenance work undertaken.

Be in charge of the Vehicle Revex and Capex plan execution.

Be a member of the Vehicle global working group.

Manage third party contractors ensuring all vehicle maintenance work is done in accordance with AirBP Control of Work Standard.

Assure the users are trained to use vehicles upon delivery of new vehicle to site

Manage vehicle replacement program for France

Have full accountability for planning vehicle location-change and transfer

Assure high reliability of the vehicle fleet

Managing the refueling fleet across France in the most cost effective way. Ensuring the fleet conforms to AirBP and French regulations.

Ensuring new vehicle builds or maintenance schedules are undertaken in line with standards.

We have the following requirements:

University degree or examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Extensive knowledge of refueling vehicle design, build and maintenance.

Budget management experience.

Experience of managing third party contractors.

Some commercial awareness and customer interfacing experience

Effective team player and ability to work on own initiative as required.

Able to build positive working relationships with team members, contractors, operational and management contacts.

Ability to work under pressure and to meet deadlines and objectives.

Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills.

Fluency in French and strong English language knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asset health monitoring, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Personal Safety, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety incident learnings, Risk informed decision making



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.