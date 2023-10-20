Fleet Marketing Advisor Germany (m/f/d) full-time position- Bochum

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.Fleet business is a strategic focus area for bp with a big growth agenda, and the purpose of the Fleet Marketing Advisor is to actively contribute to deliver 24 months marketing activation plan in timely, quality and professional manner. This role will be focusing on assets creation (based on developed masters), supporting conversations with media agencies to deliver well-performing campaigns, preparing view on activities and performance results to give visibility on actions needed. This role will be accountable of close monitoring of competitor activities, preparing monthly performance summaries and supporting budget execution for assigned activities. Moreover, the job holder will play important role in supporting creation of new assets for sales team and materials for internal and external engagement. Whilst the role is embedded in marketing organization, key stakeholders are sales and project development teams. Therefore, to deliver successfully the scope assigned, the owner of the role will be facing multitude of stakeholders, and some projects that may run with short deadlines and work under pressure.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

In close conjunction with the Europe fleet marketing Execution Manager and German Fleet Marketing Lead:

Execute 24 months marketing plan for Germany to support country fleet strategy & sales targets.

Supporting identifying and drafting incremental offers to enhance customer acquisition and retention, while driving incremental margin.

Provide overview on current performance (campaigns, activations) to ensure being on track and to give input for any interventions needed.

Search for innovative activities to acquire, inspire and retain customers from different segments – using wealth of bp strategy and assets, opportunities sitting within forecourt communication and promotions and seeking cross-selling opportunities with convenience team to leverage those growth pillars.

Supporting local launches of products and offers.

Supporting trade fair presence; leading activities on preparing content and event presence

Cooperating closely with creative and media agencies to ensure flawless cooperation.

Acting as marketing liaison and SPA for product and offer launch and development to limit number of interfaces and streamline planning, delivery, alignment and performance tracking in markets.

Monitor external market & competitor trends and best practices in support of refining internal strategy development.

Controlling actual spends and delivering budget forecast when required.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

- University graduate, preferably in marketing, social sciences etc.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience- A successful track record of:

2-3 years of B2B experience, preferably within energy / automotive sector

Good understanding of digital marketing and b2b communications activation in different channels.

Experience in executing marketing strategy within country integrated marketing plan.

Experience in launching products would be an asset.

Good project management, communication and influencing skills

People management experience would be an asset

Marketing performance & budget management

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding.

Skills:

Ability to work with conflicting priorities and under pressure.

English native speaker, with impeccable communication skills.

Previous experience with working in Salesforce – marketing cloud, Pardot will be an asset.

Desirable Criteria

Project management experience

Experience with working with creative and media agency would be an asset.

Key KPIs:

Effective execution of country marketing plans, securing on time delivery and escalating any challenges on the way

Effective cooperation with creative and media agencies

Fruitful cooperation with sales and offer development team, ensuring we landing activities responding to customer needs and in line with marketing plan and fleet targets.

Budget management, in line with yearly plan with accurate tracking of actual spend and accurate forecasting.

Meeting lead generation / digital marketing KPIs performance through digital activities.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance.

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding: bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount.

We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



