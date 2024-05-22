Fleet Marketing Advisor- Iberia

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Fleet business is a strategic focus area for bp with a big growth agenda, and the purpose of the Fleet Marketing Lead is supporting Europe Fleet Marketing Execution Manager about the development of 24 months marketing activation plan and being accountable of its execution. e marketing agenda should be prepared in line with country fleet strategy and roadmap of activities based on market, competitors, customer insights and business strategy to acquire, retain and grow our Fleet business in Iberia region.

We’re looking for a customer and commercial focused b2b marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business. This role is tasked to understand market & customer trends, turn market insights into marketing actions targeting fleet customers in every step of customer conversion funnel, from building awareness about our fleet offers & services, to attract & retain them in close collaboration with the local sales teams. Successful job holder will position bp as the brand of choice in the marketplace.

The job holder will have critical role to play, inputting offer & services development pipelines with a great level of market & customer understanding and underpinning country fleet volume and margin delivery through managing a highly effective fleet marketing team.

Key Accountabilities

In close conjunction with the Europe fleet marketing Execution Manager:

Support the creation of 24 months marketing plans for the Iberia region by providing market dynamics & execute in year marketing plans for both Spain and Portugal, supporting country fleet strategy & sales targets.

Act as the marketing business partner to local fleet sales teams of Spain and Portugal

Identify and propose incremental offers to enhance customer acquisition and retention, while driving incremental margin

Monitor in-country fleet performance and fuel/retail activities and suggest response / intervention plan based on current situation, customer needs, available tools and budgets required.

Search for innovative activities to acquire, inspire and retain customers from different segments – using wealth of bp strategy and assets, opportunities sitting within forecourt communication and promotions and seeking cross-selling opportunities with convenience team to leverage those growth pillars.

Localize and transcreate any global brand assets across all communications channels; leading in-country new product and offer launches.

Organize trade fair presence, thought leadership and inspirational sessions to establish the position and nurture top of mind for bp fleet solution in customers perception.

Accountable from correct use of agency support, to deliver assets and required materials

Acting as marketing liaison and SPA for product and offer launch and development to limit number of interfaces and streamline planning, delivery, alignment, and performance tracking in markets.

Monitor external market & competitor trends and best practices in support of refining internal strategy development.

Manage budget based on in-year targets with proper tracking of actual spend and phasing to create accurate forecasts.

Manage marketing agencies / suppliers’ performance.

Education

University , preferably in marketing, social sciences etc.

Experience

B2B marketing experience with a strong commercial / business acumen

Good understanding of digital marketing and b2b communications activation in different channels.

Experience in executing marketing strategy within country integrated marketing plan.

Experience in launching products would be an asset.

Good project management, communication and influencing skills

People management experience would be an asset

Marketing performance & budget management

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding.

Skills

Ability to influence local and regional stakeholders when appropriate.

Proven track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers.

Spanish native speaker, fluent Portuguese both oral and written will be in asset.

Fluent English both in writing and speaking is required.

Previous experience with working in Salesforce – marketing cloud, pardot will be an asset.

Competencies

Developing marketing strategy

Translating marketing strategy to plan

Brand management

Marketing performance & budget management

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding

Performance management

Project Management

Offer & Product Knowledge (optional)



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business, Customer Acquisition Strategy, Fleets, Generating customer insights, Marketing, Marketing Execution, Marketing Planning, Marketing Strategies



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.