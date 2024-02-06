Fleet Marketing Advisor UK

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, using consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and handling brand guidelines and policy.



Job Description:

As Fleet Marketing Advisor, you will actively contribute to deliver 24 months country marketing activation plans in timely, quality, and professional manner with a big performance focus.

This role will be focusing on the execution of comprehensive country marketing plans which includes a whole package of b2b marketing activities. This includes:

Awareness and lead generation campaigns & assets creation / localization (based on developed masters / toolkits)

Conversations with creative & media & digital agencies to deliver well-performing campaigns, key industry events / trade fair participations, and tracking the performance results to give visibility on intervention actions if needed

You will also be accountable of monitoring customer trends, competitor activities & preparing monthly performance summaries. Supporting effective budget management with a constant marketing return on investment focus will be needed. Moreover, you will also play a meaningful role in supporting the creation of sales enablement assets for our sales teams.

Key Responsibilities:

Implement 24 months marketing plan for UK to support country fleet strategy & sales targets.

Supporting identifying and drafting new marketing actions / initiatives to improve customer acquisition and retention, while driving incremental margin.

Provide overview on current performance (campaigns, activations) to ensure being on track and to give input for any interventions needed.

Work closely with convenience, operations and opex teams in countries to ensure alignment on activities and support within the business, systems and on site

Supporting trade fair presence; leading activities on preparing content and event presence

Working closely with creative and media agencies to ensure solid collaboration.

Monitor external market & competitor trends and best practice in support of refining internal strategy development.

Controlling actual spends and delivering budget forecasts when required.

Key Skills:

B2B marketing experience, preferably within fleet mobility, energy / automotive sector

Good understanding of digital marketing and b2b communications activation in different channels.

Experience in implementing marketing strategy within country integrated marketing plan.

Good communication and presentation skills

Analytical mindset with strong attention to detail

Marketing performance & budget management

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.