Fleet Marketing Execution Manager DACH(m/f/d) full-time position- Bochum

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.Fleet business is a strategic focus area for bp with a big growth agenda. Europe is the biggest growth region for fleet in bp. and the purpose of the Europe Fleet Marketing Execution Manager is to lead the development and execution of the fleet marketing agendas / 24 months activation plans for respective markets which represent circa 50% of European fleet business both with a volume and margin contribution perspective (Germany and Austria) in line with European fleet strategy and roadmap of activities based on market, competitors, customer insights and business strategy to acquire, retain and grow our Fleet business.We’re looking for a customer and commercial focused fleet and b2b marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business. This role is tasked to understand market & customer trends, turn market insights into marketing actions targeting fleet customers in every step of customer conversion funnel, from building awareness about our fleet offers & services, to attract & retain them in close collaboration with the local sales teams. Successful job holder will position BP/Aral as the brand of choice in the marketplace not only as an energy provider but as an end-to-end mobility provider, The job holder will have critical role to play inputting offer & services development pipelines with a great level of market & customer understanding and underpinning country fleet volume and RCOP delivery through managing a highly effective fleet marketing team.



Job Description:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Lead the creation & execution of 24 months marketing plans for respective markets (Germany & Austria supporting European fleet strategy & sales targets through the fleet marketing leads.

A core member represents marketing at fleet organization for respective markets (GY & AT)

Plan & manage fleet marketing budget & resource priorities per country and per activity in line with GFO /

Plan process.

Identify and propose incremental offers to enhance customer acquisition and retention, while driving for incremental margins

Lead the creation & execution of performance intervention plans when needed.

Lead the localization and transcreation of any global brand assets across all communications channels for respective countries via in country fleet marketing leads.

Accountable from the agency / supplier relationship & performance management supporting the quality.

delivery of the in-country marketing plans; managing procurement process for respective agencies when / if needed.

Monitor external market & competitor trends and best practices in support of refining internal strategy development.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

University graduate. Graduate in Marketing is valued or MBA or master’s in marketing disciplines or equivalent business experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Solid experience in marketing with experience operating in multiple regions in a marketing people manager role.

B2B marketing experience with a strong commercial / business acumen, experience in fleet desirable

Broad understanding of digital marketing and b2b communications activation in different channels.

Experience about developing marketing strategy, and in line with the strategy defining & executing the integrated marketing plan.

Demonstrated experience in launching products.

Knowledge in performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market.

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Proven leadership of high performing teams in fast paced roles

Skills:

Ability to influence at a senior level locally, and regionally.

Proven track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers.

Team management with a growth mindset fostering development.

German native, must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.

Competencies:

Developing marketing strategy – Skillful Application (level 3)

Translating marketing strategy to plan – Mastery (level 4)

Brand management – Skillful Application (level 3)

Marketing performance & budget management – Mastery (level 4)

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding – Mastery (level 4)

Performance management – Mastery (level 4)

Project Management - Skillful Application (level 3)

Offer & Product Knowledge – Mastery (level 4)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance.

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding: bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount.

We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.