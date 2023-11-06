Entity:Customers & Products
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Fleet Marketing Lead – BeNeLux
Fleet business is a strategic focus area for bp with a big growth agenda, and the purpose of the Fleet Marketing Lead role is supporting Europe Fleet Marketing Execution Manager about the development of 24 months marketing activation plan and being accountable of its execution.
The marketing agenda should be prepared in line with country fleet strategy and roadmap of activities based on market, competitors, customer insights and business strategy to acquire, retain and grow our Fleet business in BeNeLux region. It should seek to create opportunities to grow not only within standard marketing tools, but also using conversions with EV (Electrical Vehicle), convenience and other businesses to create better value proposition and offers to attract, activate and retain customers
We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
