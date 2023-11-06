Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Join our Marketing team as a



Fleet Marketing Lead – BeNeLux

Fleet business is a strategic focus area for bp with a big growth agenda, and the purpose of the Fleet Marketing Lead role is supporting Europe Fleet Marketing Execution Manager about the development of 24 months marketing activation plan and being accountable of its execution.

The marketing agenda should be prepared in line with country fleet strategy and roadmap of activities based on market, competitors, customer insights and business strategy to acquire, retain and grow our Fleet business in BeNeLux region. It should seek to create opportunities to grow not only within standard marketing tools, but also using conversions with EV (Electrical Vehicle), convenience and other businesses to create better value proposition and offers to attract, activate and retain customers

In this role You will:

Support the creation of 24 months marketing plans for the BeNeLux region by providing market dynamics & complete in year marketing plans supporting country fleet strategy & sales targets.

Identify and propose incremental offers to improve customer acquisition and retention, while driving incremental margin

Supervise in-country fleet performance and fuel/retail activities and suggest response / intervention plan based on current situation, customer needs, available tools and budgets required.

Search for innovative activities to acquire, encourage and retain customers from different segments – using wealth of bp strategy and assets, opportunities sitting within forecourt communication and promotions and seeking cross-selling opportunities with convenience team to maximise those growth pillars.

Localize and transcreate any global brand assets across all communications channels; leading in-country new product and offer launches.

Organize trade fair presence, thought leadership and inspirational sessions to establish the position and nurture top of mind for bp fleet solution in customers perception.

Accountable from correct use of agency support, to deliver assets and required materials

Act as marketing liaison and SPA for product and offer launch and development to limit number of interfaces and streamline planning, delivery, alignment and performance tracking in markets.

Monitor external market & competitor trends and standard processes in support of refining internal strategy development.

Managing budget based on in-year targets with proper tracking of actual spend and phasing to create accurate forecasts.

We have the following requirements:

B2B marketing experience with a strong commercial / business acumen

Good understanding of digital marketing and B2B communications activation in different channels.

Experience in executing marketing strategy within country integrated marketing plan.

Experience in launching products

Good project management, communication and influencing skills

People management experience is an advantage

Marketing performance & budget management

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding.

Native Dutch and fluent English language knowledge is required

Why join our team?

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Influencing, Marketing, Marketing Strategies, Offer and product knowledge, Strategic



