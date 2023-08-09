Fleet Pricing Analyst Europe (m/f/d) Full-time

Job summary

Who We Are At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future. How you can help shape the future: The Fleet Pricing Analyst is part of the European Fleet Pricing team and responsible for the operational development and implementation of current Fleet Pricing tactics in his/her geographic scope. Focus is the optimization of the integrated value creation in close collaboration with Fleet sales, M&C, PPR, and other stakeholders within the organization.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Who We AreAt bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.How you can help shape the future:The Fleet Pricing Analyst is part of the European Fleet Pricing team and responsible for the operational development and implementation of current Fleet Pricing tactics in his/her geographic scope. Focus is the optimization of the integrated value creation in close collaboration with Fleet sales, M&C, PPR, and other stakeholders within the organization.



Job Description:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Deeply understand (evolving) market trends and incorporate insights into operational pricing:

Perform regular market and competitor analyses to identify the winning pricing strategy for bp and to support further business opportunities.

Autonomous decisions on prices and discounts, dependent on market intelligence

Develop a performance monitoring for fleet offer.

Continuous assessment of own pricing models in terms of both profitability as well as competitiveness

Creation of Performance reports with various lenses

Customer profitability analyses (regularly + ad hoc)

Support the design of new fleet offers from a Pricing-perspective.

Ensure full compliance towards all legal requirements regarding pricing and support with documentation and testimony and complying internal policies.

Support to design the right pricing strategy to maximize the commercial success of Fleet’s offer while ensuring a competitive pricing in a very dynamic market.

Active stakeholder management and ensure compliant processes according to agreed WoW

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Bachelor’s degree in business administration or related experience

Strong analytical skills

Ability to work in flexible ways to achieve results

Excellent commercial focus

Decision-making skills

Effective facilitation and communication skills and able to deal with multiple relationships effectively.

Efficient and focused stakeholder management

Action-oriented and capable to operate in ambiguity and work towards tight deadlines.

Basic knowledge of low carbon products and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of value chain and how they are integrated.

Use of data management and data visualization software – for example Power BI, Tableau

Digitally “savvy” – ability to translate across the digital interface

Performance Bias – bias for action - does things before being asked to or forced to by events.

Customer focused – works to own, understand, troubleshoot, and resolve issues with empathy and respect.

Taking the lead – Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment

Fluent in English, very good in German as a plus

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

#lifeatbp



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.