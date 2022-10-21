Fleet Pricing Analyst (m/f/d) BeNeLux + Mediterranean

Job summary

to join our team in Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Responsible for the operational development and implementation of current Fleet Pricing tactics

Focus is the optimization of the integrated value creation in close collaboration with local B2B and B2C Pricing as well as Sales

Operational steering of relevant fleet price models

Regular analyses of current contracts and conditions in close cooperation with Sales

Ensuring an offer-related Pricing and coaching of Sales colleagues

Creating Pricing Performance Reports to identify improvement options

Preferred location in Bochum / Germany

Strong analytical skills

Distinct IT knowledge, e.g. in PowerBI, Excel

Fluent in English, other languages welcome

Capable to operate in ambiguity and work towards tight deadlines

Decision making skills