Fleet Pricing Analyst (m/f/d) BeNeLux + Mediterranean

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142000BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

to join our team in Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Responsible for the operational development and implementation of current Fleet Pricing tactics
  • Focus is the optimization of the integrated value creation in close collaboration with local B2B and B2C Pricing as well as Sales
  • Operational steering of relevant fleet price models
  • Regular analyses of current contracts and conditions in close cooperation with Sales
  • Ensuring an offer-related Pricing and coaching of Sales colleagues
  • Creating Pricing Performance Reports to identify improvement options
Our requirements:
  • Preferred location in Bochum / Germany
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Distinct IT knowledge, e.g. in PowerBI, Excel
  • Fluent in English, other languages welcome
  • Capable to operate in ambiguity and work towards tight deadlines
  • Decision making skills
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

