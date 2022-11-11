Fleet Product & Launch Manager - bp pulse

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world react net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. ​ We ’ re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​ YOU can help us get there, we ’ re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Fleet Product & Launch Manager

This is an office-based location independent role, it can be filled in Poland or in Austria.



The purpose of the Fleet Product and Launch Manager is to enable a leading fleet charging business in Austria & Poland and help our fleet customers transition to EV by developing and implementing customer centric products.



The Fleet Product & Launch Manager will be responsible for the operating model design, roadmap definition and roll out of strategic Fleet solutions that enables fast market entry in Austria & Poland, and long-term commercial success. The Fleet Product Manager will align with the Electrification Global Product Manager and the rest of the Fleet Product Management team to adopt same WoW, tools and governance approach.

In this role You will:

Design and launch a scalable Fleet operating model and define the Fleet product roadmap development, align the Go To Market strategy and deliver the committed digital products to ensure business strategy is met across regions

Create the Fleet product framework (customer journey, KPIs dashboard, roadmap in Product Plan, competitor analysis) as per the Product Management framework.

Orchestrate the Fleets implementation with all involved teams

Management of financial interfaces and P&L within the Fleets electrification products including development & approval of business cases, FMs, delivery budgets, and return on investment

Define the best “Go To Market” strategy by taking into account available technology, value driven and time to the market

Define end to end customer journey for the Fleet strategic solution

Support and advise on the definition of the product offer including pricing to optimize product P&L and market positioning.

Ensure product development and decisions are made based on data by putting the customer always at the centre.

Ensure roadmap is aligned with broader electrification strategy and leverages the digital assets

Define key KPIs dashboard to ensure Fleet digital products management along their lifecycle

Create and maintain a detailed analysis of competitors and track bp products position against competitors along time

Develop and execute the E2E Fleet strategic solution operating model and product roadmap

Secure resources for the delivery of the roadmap on time, budget and quality

Ensure that the coordination of delivery teams meet goals in time

Manage financial interfaces and P&L

Key contact with business to gather requirements and align product development with business needs, engineering and HW Product Managers.



What You will need to be successful:

University degree in business administration, computer science, engineering or comparable education.

Previous experience of working within the EV charging domain or automotive (highly desirable)

Significant experience in the execution of ambitious scalable business development and product roadmaps definition and delivery, including launching new products and continuous feature delivery to enhance customer experience and drive business results

Experience of managing consumer facing hardware/software products

Specialist in customer and product centric design methods

Clear demonstration of successful in managing joint projects with partners and 3rd party suppliers

Significant track record of performing in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting challenging deadlines

Substantial experience in adopting Agile practices and operating Scrum framework

Positive personality, with energetic leadership style and strong resilience

Fluent in English and in Polish or German