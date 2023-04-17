Fleet QA Engineer

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there! We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Key Accountabilities

Provide domain expertise and leadership to the bp pulse fleet software quality assurance area

Lead an effective analysis of product features for application under test, identify scenarios, test execution, defect reporting, and triage

Correlate test data to fleet-level requirements to ensure all vehicle charging systems meet targets and acceptance criteria

Report deficits through troubleshooting, identify a potential root cause, and clearly record the reproduction steps to shorten a bug fix turnaround time

Craft and develop test cases for new requirements to the product

Build and run test epics, user stories, tickets, and defects for sprints and track issues to closure

Refine and validate acceptance criteria for all major features developed Review and evaluate designs and project activities for compliance with quality assurance guidelines and standards

Analyze project requirements and product objectives to create, maintain, and execute suite of test scripts

Works closely with PMs and software developers to create software artifacts including test plans, test cases, test procedures and test reports

Collaborate with different teams to continuously improve test coverage.

Provide feedback on product usability from an end user perspective.

Essential Education

More than 7 years QA experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

BS/MS in Computer Science, Computer/Electrical Engineering.

Excellent problem-solving skills and proficient at applying appropriate test techniques to target comprehensive coverage of functionality

Experience in working with cloud hosted platforms, RESTful APIs.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Self-motivated, detail-oriented, results-oriented.

Ability to triage issues, react well to changes, work with teams, and the ability to multi-task on multiple products and projects

Desired Qualifications

Knowledge with containerized services hosted on AWS

Knowledge the CI/CD process, agile methodology, troubleshooting, basic server maintenance, and IT administration

Experience in data testing is a plus

Experience with Python, Java, or JavaScript and tools such as JMeter, Postman, SoapUI, Selenium, Robot Framework would a plus

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.How much do we pay (Base)? $135k-$155k *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.