Customers & Products



IT&S Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

As a Fleet Sales Analyst, you will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth and productive functioning of Fleet Sales' critical business processes including routine reporting. You will coordinate with various teams to identify and address system issues, including running 3rd party and in-house customer account set ups. You will also support technical questions from the sales team and handle system updates and upgrades. Your strong interpersonal skills and attention to detail will be essential in maintaining system efficiency and reliability.

What you will deliver

Performance Monitoring : Track customer sales against goals, provide regular update and reports to senior management and customers.

Risk Management : Proactively identify sales declines/risks.

Project Strategy & Planning : Develop and implement project plans that align with interpersonal goals. Collaborate with partners to define project scope, objectives, results, and success criteria.

Collaborator Engagement : Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external partners. Communicate project progress, risks, and changes optimally to ensure alignment and agreement.

Cross-Functional Partnership : Lead cross-functional teams to drive project success. Ensure all dependencies, breakthroughs, and results are met in accordance with the project timeline and scope.

Business Readiness : Assist with organisational change initiatives, including updates to processes and training sessions to ensure team readiness for new location and customer program implementations.

Ensure bp’s safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met. Prioritize safety in all aspects of the role and support the Belief in Zero safety philosophy.

Experience and Qualifications

Graduate in IT or CS with consistent outstanding academic record.

Overall experience of 2-5 years & 2+ years of data and analytics experience.

Strong analytical and quantitative skills.

Experience with Cognos, PowerBI, SAP and Salesforce are a must.

Sophisticated skills in Microsoft Excel and proficiency in other Microsoft programs.

Excellent communication. Ability to communicate sophisticated information simply and clearly.

Ability to work in a dynamic environment and prioritize work accordingly.

Project management and /or system administrator experience is a plus.

Proficient in understanding US commercial and contractual terms a plus.

Mastery in written and verbal communication-English

Base knowledge in US Fuels and convenience (i.e. consumer experience)

Foundational knowledge of accounting principles

Knowledge of US geography

Shift time: 11:30 am to 8:30 pm IST

You will work with

The Fleet Team is a high-energy, multifaceted group of professionals committed to delivering exceptional service and results. Fueled by passion and a can-do attitude, the team excels in navigating fast-paced environments, quickly adapting to challenges, and providing magnificent support to fleet sales operations. Their collaborative spirit drives innovative solutions, ensuring customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. With a focus on precision, responsiveness, and a customer-first attitude, this team embodies the detailed balance of energy, expertise, and dedication, making them an indispensable asset to the organization’s success.

Your efforts and work ethic to go above and beyond will directly and/or indirectly be seen and/or experienced by nearly every team member in the company.

Fleet Sales team - M&C Americas

Customers

bp Legal

Marketing

Supply

Demand Management

Customer Excellence Team

Technology Team

Franchise Team

bp Pulse

bp Corp Tax Team



