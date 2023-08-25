Fleet Sales Lead AU

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

About the role -

Bp's Fleet ANZ business is in growth. This role will contribute to growth by owning an existing base of Fleet customers located across ANZ & selling traditional fuel products as well as emerging future fuels & low-carbon energy products such as EV charging, H2 & renewable fuels. In addition, there is a strong business development component to the role to win new Fleet business to further grow our customer base & performance.



Key Accountabilities -

Own Fleet customer relationships end-to-end for a portfolio of customers in ANZ across Government and Fleet Management Organization segments.

Account management & portfolio performance management

Responsible for handling & converting strategic business development leads, by curating customized offers to the market that support the Midstream supply strategy

Key role in driving bp’s Net Zero strategy by helping customers with Fleet energy transition from fuels to low carbon products including EV charging, Hydrogen & Biofuels.

Lead a wide network of internal partners that are required to collaborate with to take offers to market.

Responsible for delivery of margin & volume critical metrics as well as retention & growth important metrics

Lead negotiations for tenders & proposals alongside Fleet Key Account Lead

Key linkage to GBS Tele sales & Business Development team on industry insight.

A key input into ANZ customer strategy & performance.

Key input on future bp branded network decisions across Midstream, Mobility and convenience, Fleet & Dealer

Drive culture & leadership that aligns and unites teams to realize interpersonal efficiencies and alignment of key activity.



Experience -

Proven experience in sales/business development/marketing/retail environment.

Intermediate negotiation experience in a sophisticated or fast-paced product environment

Customer or external-facing account management

Consistent record in influencing external parties or governing bodies to win or resolve complexity or conflict

Clear examples of leadership either direct or indirect.



Skills & Competencies -

Commercial attitude & business development -

Investment and business case appraisal

Generation of deal flow

Offer execution and growth



Relationships -

Ability to build and maintain collaborative relationships with key individuals in partner organizations and within bp

Influencing -

Ability to clearly and expertly convey the story to help influence decision-making and achieve the desired outcome



Future-focused and critical thinking -

Understanding emerging customer needs and market trends to drive long-term value

Growth Mindset -

Is curious and asks questions; has the courage to reinvent old patterns of thinking and open to possibilities

Adapts:

Focused on learning, seeks feedback and invites difference of opinion, thrives in ambiguity, and can change direction based on insights



Education -

Bachelor’s degree in commerce, economics, finance, business, engineering or similar.



Note - As the majority of the accounts are located in Sydney and Brisbane, the successful candidate from Melbourne may have to travel up to 50% of the time. Successful candidates from Brisbane and Sydney will travel up to 25% of the time.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



What’s in it for you? Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



