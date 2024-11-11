Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job Title: Fleet Sales Lead AU

Location: Sydney (Parramatta Office)



Role Overview

We’re looking for a dynamic Fleet Sales Lead to join our Sydney team. In this role, you’ll manage a portfolio of fleet customers across Australia and New Zealand, driving performance by selling traditional fuels and emerging low-carbon solutions like EV charging, hydrogen, and renewable fuels.

You’ll play a pivotal role in our growth strategy, expanding customer relationships, winning new business, and supporting our Net Zero goals. This is a high-impact, hands-on role blending account management and business development, giving you the chance to shape the future of fleet energy solutions!

Your Key Responsibilities

Account Management: Own and manage relationships with a diverse portfolio of Fleet customers, focusing on trucking, transport, and government accounts. Maintain strong, long-term partnerships while ensuring customer satisfaction and retention.

Business Development: Drive growth by converting business development leads and identifying new customer opportunities in both traditional and low-carbon energy sectors. Curate customised offers to meet specific market needs.

Strategic Leadership: Play a key role in helping customers transition from traditional fuels to low-carbon energy products, such as EV charging, hydrogen, and biofuels. Actively contribute to bp’s Net Zero strategy.

Collaboration: Work closely with internal and external partners to align on customer needs, industry insights, and strategic initiatives.

Market Representation: Represent bp at industry conferences, customer meetings, and networking events, strengthening our brand presence and showcasing our capabilities in the fleet energy space.

Sales Performance: Lead the achievement of key performance indicators (KPIs), including margin, volume, customer retention, and growth. Coordinate and support the development of tenders and proposals alongside the Regional Sales Manager.

Data & Reporting: Leverage tools such as Power BI and Salesforce to track account performance, customer trends, and business development opportunities. Provide valuable input into ANZ customer strategy and performance.

Leadership & Culture: Champion a culture of collaboration, accountability, and high performance within the team, ensuring alignment with bp’s organizational goals and values.

About You

To succeed in this role, we want you to bring:

Experience: A minimum of 5 years of experience in sales, business development, marketing, or a related environment, with a focus on customer-facing account management in complex or fast-paced industries.

Negotiation Skills: Negotiation experience, with a proven track record of influencing external collaborators or governing bodies to resolve complex issues or secure new business.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft 365 and experience with tools like Power BI for reporting and Salesforce for account management is desirable.

Customer-Centric Approach: Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships with customers. You’ll be comfortable working with a variety of partners across industries, from transport to government and fleet management organizations.

Additional Information

Work Vehicle: We provide a company vehicle for this role, and a valid driver’s license is essential.

Travel: This role requires approximately 50% travel to meet customers and attend industry events across Australia.

We are an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.