Fleet Sales Lead NZ

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

Purpose of the role

Bp's Fleet ANZ business is in growth. This role will contribute to growth by managing an existing base of Fleet customers located across New Zealand selling traditional fuel products as well as emerging future fuels & low carbon energy products such as EV charging & biofuels. In addition, there is a strong business development component to the role to win new Fleet business to further grow our customer base & performance

Key Accountabilities

Own Fleet customer relationships end-to-end for a portfolio of customers across New Zealand within Government & Transport segments.

Account management & portfolio performance management

Responsible for managing & converting strategic business development leads

Key role in executing bp’s Net Zero strategy by helping customers with Fleet energy transition from fuels to low carbon products.

Manage a wide network of internal stakeholders required to interface with to effectively manager customer accounts.

Responsible for retention & growth KPIs

Support negotiations for tenders & proposals alongside Fleet Key Account Lead

Key linkage to Telesales & Business Development for NZ market

Drive Continuous Improvement culture by streamlining & standardising processes as identified.

Hold role as ‘super-user’ within Fleet team on core CRM (Salesforce) & enterprise systems

Essential Skills and Experience

Minimum 3 years’ experience in sales/business development/marketing/retail environment.

Customer or external-facing account management experience

Excellent written & verbal communication. Equally competent with communicating face-to-face or via video calls.

Superior organisation & time management skills.

Ability to document processes & manage work according to timelines & deadlines

Ability to build and maintain collaborative relationships with key individuals within bp and externally within customer organisations.

Ability to clearly and confidently convey the story to help influence decision making

Is curious and asks questions; has courage to disrupt old patterns of thinking and open to possibilities

Focused on learning, seeks feedback and invites difference of opinion

What’s in it for you?

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual cash bonus and 8% KiwiSaver

Employer sponsored medical and life insurance

Share options, fuel & Wild bean café discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account Management, Account strategy and business planning, Business Development, Commercial Acumen, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Relationships, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.