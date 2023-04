Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Join our Dutch Fleet team as a





Fleet Sales Manager Benelux





Sales Manager Benelux is responsible for the realization and positive development of the sales goals. With a P&L responsibility including cost and margin management, responsible for the sales strategy in the Benelux as well as the professional and profitable exploitation of the sales potential for all products and services around Fleet Services in all segments across all relevant offer and card types.



In this role you will:

Be responsible for the cards sales planning, processes, and performance as well as the development of strategic projects and their sales implementation such as Fuel & Charge, new mobility concepts and services around new mobility needs, new target groups, sales channels, digital strategies and alternative fuels.

Create and implement (regional) sales and marketing goals and strategic milestones

Be responsible for the implementation of the European Cards strategy in the Benelux market, adjustment to country specifics and strategic implementation in all segments

Transform market opportunities into strategic sales and marketing projects, help to create new service levels and implement new products and services within the associated sales regions

Coordinate and manage global projects directly or indirectly related to cards

Professional and disciplinary leadership of 4 Key Account Managers, 4 Account Managers, 1 Implementation Advisor

Ensure clear goals, responsibilities and target agreements within the associated sales team

Support the competence development of the employees

Lead regular target agreement, target achievement and personnel development discussions

Support the acquisition of key accounts and coordinate multi-territory acquisition

Be compliance with HSSE regulations by the employees entrusted to it

Develop negotiation strategies and coordinate and support sales and contract negotiations (including tender) of the associated sales team with strategic as well as key / core customers with national and / or international needs, taking into account interfaces (eg IKAM) and BP credit policy

Ensure and coordinate collaboration with other departments

Responsible for ensuring and smoothly implementing the processes of customer acquisition

Be support between Sales and Global Business Services, optimize the customer experience

Coordinate the goals and prioritization according to the sales plan and sales goals in close cooperation with our Global Business Service team.

Be ambassador for the Benelux card business, ensure the internal and external (for example in associations and press) communication

Manage the interfaces to the Benelux retail business, coordinate the common objectives, ensure communication and coordination and represent the interests of Cards



We have the following requirements:

10+ years professional experience in B2B sales & management

Bachelor degree

Strong leadership skills

Proven sales track record

High willingness to travel

Experience in managing large and decentralized teams

Account strategy and business planning

Good influencing skills with resourceful and committed sales approach

Able to multi-task and manage time and activities effectively

Customer relationship management

Understanding and implementing sales and marketing strategy and programs (

Sales coaching

Contract management

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding

Strategic skill and analytical thinking

fluency in spoken and written English and Dutch