Fleet Sales Sr. Director - Public Sector

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
The role demands a leader with the ability to build and maintain a high-performance sales force with an innovative technology company. Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities across the US and Canada and evaluate customer needs. You’re entrepreneurial, passionate about sales, and eager to make an outsized impact on a fledgling market that is ready for tornado growth. You keep a pulse on EV charging industry trends and think creatively and strategically about how a business can drive value for its customers through products and partnerships. You iterate quickly but thoughtfully, and delight in generating tangible results. You want to grow your kills, take on new challenges every day, and make a big impact on climate change through decarbonizing the built environment.