  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Fleet Sales Sr. Director - Public Sector

Fleet Sales Sr. Director - Public Sector

Fleet Sales Sr. Director - Public Sector

  • Location United States - California - Mountain View, United States - California - San Diego, United States - California - San Francisco, United States - Flexible - Home Based (US), United States - Florida - Miami, United States - Florida - Tampa, United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Texas - Austin, United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142650BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The role demands a leader with the ability to build and maintain a high-performance sales force with an innovative technology company. Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities across the US and Canada and evaluate customer needs. You’re entrepreneurial, passionate about sales, and eager to make an outsized impact on a fledgling market that is ready for tornado growth. You keep a pulse on EV charging industry trends and think creatively and strategically about how a business can drive value for its customers through products and partnerships. You iterate quickly but thoughtfully, and delight in generating tangible results. You want to grow your kills, take on new challenges every day, and make a big impact on climate change through decarbonizing the built environment.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Lead and Develop the outside sales team for all Public Sector Sales for bp pulse fleet across USA and Canada. This includes transit, ports, federal, local government, defense, and school districts.
  • Meet and exceed team sales quota and KPI’s
  • Be accountable for success and adapt as the market grows and matures
  • Develop and mentor sales professionals to grow their skills and careers; hiring and career development responsibility for your team
  • Serve as the executive sales point of contact and ensure customer happiness for our public sector customers in North America
  • Speak as an industry leader on fleet electrification
  • Develop and enact sales channel strategy to optimally build business and ease the procurement process for public sector customers
  • Build repeatable and scalable solution packs to accelerate repeat sales across your markets
  • Work with Marketing to develop, deploy and supervise campaigns and sales programs and events for your markets
  • Enact sales processes to ensure top and bottom of sales funnel success
  • Work with sales team and customers on solution contracting and finance models

Role Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business or related field
  • Minimum 10 years of experience in Sales and/or Strategic Business Development
  • Success at over-achieving quota
  • Hands-on experience in managing sophisticated bidding processes, proposals and contract negotiation to provide sophisticated solutions for multi-million dollar hardware/software solutions and services
  • Understand EV charging or off-grid power and the broader energy and power landscape
  • Ability to travel when required throughout Territory
  • Demonstrated ability to interact and communicate effectively and professionally internally and externally
  • Experience in the EV charging space, solar, energy, sustainability, utility, renewables, and emerging associated trends preferred

