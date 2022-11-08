Fleet Sales Sr. Director - Public Sector

Job summary

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

The role demands a leader with the ability to build and maintain a high-performance sales force with an innovative technology company. Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities across the US and Canada and evaluate customer needs. You’re entrepreneurial, passionate about sales, and eager to make an outsized impact on a fledgling market that is ready for tornado growth. You keep a pulse on EV charging industry trends and think creatively and strategically about how a business can drive value for its customers through products and partnerships. You iterate quickly but thoughtfully, and delight in generating tangible results. You want to grow your kills, take on new challenges every day, and make a big impact on climate change through decarbonizing the built environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and Develop the outside sales team for all Public Sector Sales for bp pulse fleet across USA and Canada. This includes transit, ports, federal, local government, defense, and school districts.

Meet and exceed team sales quota and KPI’s

Be accountable for success and adapt as the market grows and matures

Develop and mentor sales professionals to grow their skills and careers; hiring and career development responsibility for your team

Serve as the executive sales point of contact and ensure customer happiness for our public sector customers in North America

Speak as an industry leader on fleet electrification

Develop and enact sales channel strategy to optimally build business and ease the procurement process for public sector customers

Build repeatable and scalable solution packs to accelerate repeat sales across your markets

Work with Marketing to develop, deploy and supervise campaigns and sales programs and events for your markets

Enact sales processes to ensure top and bottom of sales funnel success

Work with sales team and customers on solution contracting and finance models

Role Requirements: