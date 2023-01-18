Fleet Senior Security Engineer

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there. We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

In this role, the Senior Security Engineer will be responsible for maintaining the safety and security of the organization's systems and network database to prevent unauthorized access and avoid data breaches. As the Sr. Security engineer you will inspect the efficiency of networks, perform system configuration, and increase the optimal performance of complex systems. You will also implement policies and procedures for compliance with the proper utilization of information directories. The Sr. Security Engineer also conduct regular maintenance of networks, create update reports, and resolve glitches and security threats.

Key Accountabilities:

Architects, designs, implements, maintains and operates information system security controls and countermeasures. Analyzes and recommends security controls and procedures in acquisition, development, and change management lifecycle of information systems, and monitors for compliance. Analyzes and recommends security controls and procedures in business processes related to use of information systems and assets, and monitors for compliance. Monitors information systems for security incidents and vulnerabilities; develops monitoring and visibility capabilities; reports on incidents, vulnerabilities, and trends. Responds to information system security incidents, including investigation of, countermeasures to, and recovery from computer-based attacks, unauthorized access, and policy breaches; interacts and coordinates with third-party incident responders, including law enforcement. Administers authentication and access controls, including provisioning, changes, and de-provisioning of user and system accounts, security/access roles, and access permissions to information assets. Analyzes trends, news and changes in threat and compliance environment with respect to organizational risk; advises organization management and develops and executes plans for compliance and mitigation of risk; performs risk and compliance self-assessments, and engages and coordinates third-party risk and compliance assessments. Analyzes and develops information security governance, including organizational policies, procedures, standards, baselines and guidelines with respect to information security and use and operation of information systems. Develops and administers, or provides advice, evaluation, and oversight for, information security training and awareness programs.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience

Minimum 5+ years of work experience in Security Operations, Threat Intelligence, or Incident Response or Security Engineering

Knowledge and understanding of the third-party management lifecycle and its overall business processes, controls, and risk exposure (e.g., third party identification, selection, management, termination), and applicable laws and regulations

Desired Qualifications:

Master's degree in a related field; Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Economics, Business

Any cybersecurity certifications are a plus specifically SANs, CISSP, or CISM

At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit your life. These include (but are not limited to):

Health, vision and dental insurance

Access to flexible (unlimited) PTO for vacation and sick leave

Flexible working locations (hybrid and remote working options available)

9 company holidays

Discretionary annual bonus program

Paid parental leave

Basic life insurance

How much do we pay (Base)? $150k-$170k.