Fleet Senior Security Engineer

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there. We’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
In this role, the Senior Security Engineer will be responsible for maintaining the safety and security of the organization's systems and network database to prevent unauthorized access and avoid data breaches. As the Sr. Security engineer you will inspect the efficiency of networks, perform system configuration, and increase the optimal performance of complex systems. You will also implement policies and procedures for compliance with the proper utilization of information directories. The Sr. Security Engineer also conduct regular maintenance of networks, create update reports, and resolve glitches and security threats.
At bp pulse fleet, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
How much do we pay (Base)? $150k-$170k.