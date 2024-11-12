Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated and analytical Fleet Strategy Specialist to join our team. This role is essential in optimizing our fleet operations, developing strategic initiatives, and ensuring efficient vehicle management. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in fleet management, data analysis, and strategic planning.

Duties and Responsibilities

Fleet Analysis: Conduct thorough assessments of fleet performance, including utilization, maintenance costs, and operational efficiency.

Strategic Planning: Develop and implement fleet strategies that align with the company’s goals and enhance overall performance.

Budget Management: Assist in preparing and managing the fleet budget, identifying cost-saving opportunities and optimizing resource allocation.

Data Management: Analyze data related to fleet operations and provide insights to improve decision-making processes.

Vendor Relations: Evaluate and negotiate contracts with suppliers and service providers to ensure competitive pricing and quality services.

Regulatory Compliance: Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and standards pertaining to fleet operations and safety.

Reporting: Prepare reports and presentations for management to communicate findings, strategies, and recommendations.

Cross-Department Collaboration: Work closely with other departments (e.g., operations, finance, and procurement) to ensure cohesive fleet management strategies.

Experience, Education & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.

3+ years of experience in fleet management, logistics, or a related area.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in fleet management software and data analysis tools.

Analytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a keen attention to detail.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, capable of presenting complex data clearly.

Project Management: Experience in managing projects and working cross-functionally.

Adaptability: Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.