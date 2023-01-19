Fleet & Dealer Marketing Communications & Campaigns Specialist

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.



To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our retail abilities, our bp Asia Pacific Marketing team are currently undertaking some exciting new projects and require a Fleet & Dealer Communications and Campaigns Specialist to join the business.



The successful candidate will be key to driving bp’s Fleet & Dealer brand and performance outcomes for New Zealand and Australia. You will be consumer insight-led and have intimate knowledge of NZ B2B campaign marketing and the detailed planning that takes place to ensure promotions are innovative and best in class.

We are keen to hear from candidates with experience in brand and media strategy and who have a passion for connecting with customers to meaningfully grow value and engagement.





Some of your responsibilities will include:

Contribute to projects and campaigns by collaborating with colleagues, external agencies and partners to build engaging programmes and campaigns that bring our customer offer to life and deliver results for our business.

Work closely with internal and external partners to deliver our communications strategy and implementation plan

Utilise agile ways of working to lead and contribute to cross-functional project delivery.

Develop and deliver marketing activity plans to advise and maximise revenue acquired from each key customer group in the region.

Activate partnerships in service of growing brand and product engagement and purchase

Build positive relationships with external partners and business stakeholders to navigate and optimise our communications strategy and implementation plan

Bachelor’s degree in the following: Marketing, Communications or Business

2+ years’ experience in Marketing

Understanding of how marketing deliverables impact on brand, commercial and customer outcomes

Experience working with advertising, media creative and/or PR agencies

