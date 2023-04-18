Job summary

The Floating Offshore Wind Commercial Manager will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team and will be supporting the implementation of bp floating OFW strategy in the commercial and business development areas through delivery of special projects and initiatives across bp’s global offshore wind portfolio. The individual will be working in close collaboration with the Head of Floating Offshore Wind for the implementation of bp’s floating offshore wind strategy and the origination, execution and delivery of special projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Understand and track regulatory and market frameworks in floating offshore wind

Perform market/policy and business case analysis for floating offshore wind projects to understand competitive landscape, growth opportunities, grid connection, offtake and financing landscape

Participate in commercial negotiations related to the implementation of floating offshore wind strategy including relating to offtake

Identify, assess and execute business development opportunities, using a strong command of technical and economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes; provides succinct recommendations on deal structure, risk mitigations and value optimisation

Project manage floating OFW business development opportunities, including special projects and inorganic opportunities (from the business side)

Deliver or contribute to negotiations of contractual agreements with third parties on commercial, partnership and inorganic transactions

Support portfolio decisions with market analysis and insights, and work with bp group strategy to support floating offshore wind strategy development

Deliver or contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions

Prepare decision material and regular reporting to senior management and steering committees

Deliver integrated projects by working with the wider bp group, incl. hydrogen, trading & shipping, gas to power and CCUS

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement, and builds relevant external partner, supplier and consultant relationships

To be successful you will need:

Proven experience in a commercial position from offshore wind, power or related sectors, including business development and origination exposure

Experience in floating offshore wind development projects preferable

Previous experience originating and/ or delivering low carbon or power projects

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Strategic mindset

This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!