About US

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

Job Profile Summary



This role is an opportunity to join bp's centralized floating systems team. While this is an opportunity to work on a range of global tasks, the successful candidate will be initially deployed in the Gulf of Mexico to support the operations of our floating assets.



We are looking for a candidate with a solid technical background to make fit-for-purpose recommendations to business leaders. In addition, the successful candidate needs strong collaborator management skills and can effectively communicate the technical outcomes using risks to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results.



The Floating Systems Engineer would be based in Houston, TX.

The floating systems engineer will provide discipline expertise to projects and operations, including maintenance, inspection, anomaly management, and brownfield/greenfield projects. In addition, the engineer will proactively interact with other teams and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions on risk management, operation efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization.

Roles and Responsibilities

Delivering the regional floating systems and structural integrity management plans for supporting assets based on company guidance and industry codes, owning the asset floating systems and structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies identifying the facility's current condition.

Being the owner of the floating systems and structural performance standards of the supported facilities. Assessing whether, in its current condition, the facility meets the performance standards following company guidance and industry codes. Reporting significant deterioration in structural condition or any deviation from the performance standards through the company dashboard, emerging risk process, and risk assurance tool as appropriate.

Driving efforts to ensure floating systems or metocean engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results. Quantifying and effectively communicating risks to business and technical collaborators.

Ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and/or bp's technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

Being accountable for defining the floating systems and structural engineering scope of work for brownfield or greenfield projects and providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, maintaining relationships with third-party providers and contractors.

Supporting agile working as part of an agile team or providing support to an agile team as required.

Actively contributing to the floating system's Community of Practice and sharing best practices and takeaways.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Degree in civil/structural engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

Chartered engineer, professional engineer, or near chartered/professional status in closely aligned subject area, or evidence of progression towards full chartered/professional status.

Capable of communicating both verbally and in writing clearly and succinctly.

Desirable criteria

Master of science in engineering degree in civil / structural engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

Validated industry experience in offshore floating structures design, construction, installation, or integrity management.

Strong technical skills in global motion, stability, and topside and hull structural design and analyses.

Knowledge of relevant industry standards, project management, design drawings, management of change, load-out/installation/removal, risk assessment and performance management, inspection, maintenance & repair strategies, and process safety.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.