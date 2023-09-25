Job summary

This role is an opportunity to join bp's centralized floating systems team. While this is an opportunity to work on a range of global tasks. The successful candidate will be initially deployed in the Gulf of Mexico to support the operations of our floating assets. The floating systems engineer will provide subject area expertise to projects and operations, including maintenance, inspection, anomaly management, and brownfield/greenfield projects. In addition, the engineer will proactively interact with other subject areas and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions on risk management, operation efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization. We are looking for a candidate with a solid technical background to make fit-for-purpose recommendations to business leaders. In addition, the successful candidate needs strong collaborator management skills, can effectively communicate the technical outcomes using risks to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Roles and Responsibilities

Delivering the regional floating systems and structural integrity management plans for supporting assets based on company guidance and industry codes. Owning the asset floating systems and structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies to identify facility's current condition.

Being the owner of the floating systems and structural performance standards of the supported facilities. Assessing whether, in its current condition, the facility meets the performance standards. Following company guidance and industry codes. Reporting significant deterioration in structural condition or any deviation from the performance standards through the company dashboard, emerging risk process, and risk assurance tool as appropriate.

Driving efforts to ensure floating systems or metocean engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results. Quantifying and effectively communicating risks to business and technical collaborators.

Ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and/or bp's technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

Supporting the regional severe weather evacuation preparation and post-hurricane or winter storm inspection; monitoring the platform performance from the Integrity Marine Monitoring Systems (IMMS) data to ensure the floaters operated within the safe operation limits.

Approving the weight changes on the platform following the company policy for not compromising the floater stability.

Being accountable for defining the floating systems and structural engineering scope of work for brownfield or greenfield projects. Providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, maintaining relationships with third-party providers and contractors.

Supporting agile working as part of an agile team or providing support to an agile team as required.

Actively contributing to the floating system's Community of Practice and sharing standard methodologies and findings.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Degree in civil/structural engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

Chartered engineer, professional engineer, or near chartered/professional status in closely aligned subject area, or evidence of progression towards full chartered/professional status.

Knowledge of discipline-related industry standards (API 2FPS, 2SK, 2SM, 2U/2V, 2I, 2FSIM, 2A-WSD, and AISC WSD) and class codes (ABS or DNV).

Strong technical skills in global motion, stability, topside, or hull structural design and analyses.

Flexibility to travel offshore per business needs (10%).

Proven industry experience in offshore floating structures design, construction, installation, or integrity management.

Capable of communicating both verbally and in writing clearly and succinctly.

Desirable criteria

Master of science in engineering degree in civil / structural engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

Strong technical skills in global motion, stability, topside, or hull structural design and analyses.

Knowledge of relevant industry standards, project management, design drawings, management of change, load-out/installation/removal, risk assessment and performance management, inspection, maintenance & repair strategies, and process safety.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Floating Systems, Floating systems interfaces with other systems, Incident investigation and learning, Influencing, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Structural Design, Structural Engineering, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.