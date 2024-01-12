Floating Systems Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About Role:The floating systems engineer will provide discipline expertise for operation support, including maintenance, inspection, anomaly management, and brownfield projects. Additionally the engineer will proactively work well with other teams and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions on risk management, operation efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization.The floating systems engineer would be based in Pune, India. The successful candidate will support our operational assets across regions.We are looking for a candidate with a solid technical background to make fit-for-purpose recommendations for operation support. In addition, the candidate needs strong customer management skills and can effectively communicate the technical outcomes to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Being an integrated member (remotely) in the regional Integrity Management (IM) squad to manage regional floating asset(s) in a suitable condition to deliver the company’s safety and business goals.

Supporting the regional deployed C&S engineers to deliver the regional floating systems and structural integrity management plans based on company guidance and industry codes; responsible for the asset floating systems and structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies in understanding the facility’s current condition; handling significant deterioration in topside structural, hull, and mooring conditions or any deviation following the floating systems performance standards through the Company anomaly management process, quantifying the risks, and making sound engineering recommendations for mitigation actions.

Being the engineer in defining the floating systems and structural engineering scope of work for brownfield projects and providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, maintaining relationships with third-party providers and contractors, ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) changes to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

Supporting the regional severe weather evacuation preparation and post-hurricane or winter storm inspection; supervising the platform performance from the Integrity Marine Monitoring Systems (IMMS) data to ensure the floaters operated within the safe operation limits.

Approving the weight changes on the platform following the company policy for not compromising the floater stability.

Driving efforts to ensure floating systems (condition, operation, or metocean) risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results, effectively communicating risks to business and technical partners.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules, and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in civil/structural engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

Must have certifications:

Chartered engineer, professional engineer, or near chartered/professional status in closely aligned field, or evidence of progression towards full chartered/professional status.

Preferred education/certifications:

Postgraduate qualification in civil/structural engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, or a closely aligned field.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

7+ years

Total years of experience:

7+ years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Capable of communicating both verbally and in writing clearly and succinctly.

Courage to speak up when safety standards are not met.

Knowledge of discipline-related industry standards (API 2FPS, 2SK, 2SM, 2U/2V, 2I, 2FSIM, 2A-WSD, AISC WSD, and ISO 19900/19904 series) and class codes (ABS, DNV, or BV).

Strong technical skills in global motion, stability, topside, and hull structural design and analyses.

Proven industry experience in offshore floating structures design, construction, installation, or integrity management

People leadership, teamwork, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Operating experience in integrity management support for offshore floating platforms and in leading the inspection, inspection data management, analysis, fitness-for-service, modification, and repair of structures during the operating phase.

Experience in management of change, risk assessment, performance management, maintenance and repair strategies.

Experience in applying risk-based methodology for platform inspection and anomaly management.

You will work with

Other central subject area engineering teams

Regional IM Teams

Regional and central IM execution teams

Regional facility support squads and operations teams

Projects delivery leads

Maintenance teams within bpTSI and Regions

External Vendors

Adhoc teams as required.

Shift support: USA

Travel requirements: Up to 5%.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.