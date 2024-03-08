Floating Systems Engineer - TSI

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Being an integrated member (remotely) in the regional Integrity Management (IM) squad team to manage the regional floating assets in a suitable condition to deliver the company’s safety and business goals.

Supporting the regional deployed C&S engineers to deliver the regional floating systems and structural integrity management plans based on company guidance and industry codes; responsible for the asset floating systems and structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies in determining the facility’s current condition; managing significant deterioration in topside structural, hull, and mooring conditions or any deviation following the floating systems performance standards through the anomaly management process, quantifying the risks, and making sound engineering recommendations for mitigation actions.

Being the discipline engineer in defining the floating systems and structural engineering scope of work for brownfield projects and providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, maintaining relationships with third-party providers and contractors, ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes (metocean or others) to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

Supporting the regional severe weather evacuation preparation and post-hurricane or winter storm inspection; monitoring the platform performance from the Integrity Marine Monitoring Systems (IMMS) data to ensure the floaters operated within the safe operation limits.

Approving the weight changes on the platform following the company policy for not compromising the floater stability.