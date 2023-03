Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



As Floating Wind Engineer you will support project development providing floating systems input for design, fabrication, installation and operation of floating substructures (floater and mooring). You will also help us to build modern tools, processes and capability to systematically support projects.

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



What you will deliver:

Provide floating systems input to front-end project development

Develop and own specific areas of the engineering tools for concept selection, cost modelling, design optimization and through-life integrity management

Perform technical studies to inform key project decisions

Develop technical portion of the floating wind substructure (floater and mooring) package requisition including developing technical specifications and information requirements and supply chain engagement

Support technical bid evaluation

Provide technical leadership for contractor engineering. Verify contractor deliverables for compliance using standards and calculations

Support technical queries from other engineering disciplines and project functions, particularly fabrication, transportation & installation, and integrity management

Relationship management of third-party suppliers and contractors.

Representation of bp in relevant JIPs

Remain up to date on key technical development and changes occurring in the floating wind substructure industry

What You will need to be successful:

Engineering Degree in a respective discipline. Desirable: Chartered Engineer and advanced degree

Demonstrated technical competency in naval architecture or offshore engineering of floating structures with broad understanding of the applicable codes and standards

A minimum of 5 years of relevant experience

Experience in the design, construction, installation, or integrity management of floating wind structures and their moorings are desirable, particularly integrated loads analysis

Experience of working at multiple project stages is desirable

Understand technical risk identification and management processes to deliver safe and competitive projects

Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work effectively across functions and within multi-disciplinary teams

Fluent English written and spoken

Experience of working with multiple contractors

