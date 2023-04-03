Job summary

The Floating Wind Package Manager is responsible of the management and delivery of the floating platforms scope of a floating offshore wind project, establishing the guides, coordinating the package multidisciplinary team, collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget (> £500m), quality and risks of the package, and manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.



The Floating Wind Package Manager is the responsible of the floating platforms package strategy and decisions, coordinating those with the Head of Floating Wind and with the project management (Technical Project Manager and Project Director).



The Floating Wind Package Manager is responsible of identifying the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the floating platforms package for the respective project, and adapt them for the project specific requirements and constraints.

Key Accountabilities:

Managing the package team to deliver the required package documents (specifications, design, technical documents, variations, certificates, etc.).

Deliver the package on time, within the target budget and with the required quality.

Prepare the guides, process and procedures for delivering the package, adapting as required the business methodology.

Solve the interfaces of the package with other packages and areas of the project.

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology

Establish the quality requirements and ensure adherence to them

Essential & Desirable Criteria:

Engineering Degree. Desirable a Project Management MSc and/or PMP Certification.

Deep knowledge and skills for contracts, budget and programme management.

Deep technical knowledge on the floating wind systems (preferably in various types of platforms) for delivering the package.

Project management experience, with a minimum of delivering a similar package or similar project.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

Highly focus on delivery and targets.

