The Floating Wind Package Manager is responsible of the management and delivery of the floating platforms scope of a floating offshore wind project, establishing the guides, coordinating the package multidisciplinary team, collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget (> £500m), quality and risks of the package, and manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.
The Floating Wind Package Manager is the responsible of the floating platforms package strategy and decisions, coordinating those with the Head of Floating Wind and with the project management (Technical Project Manager and Project Director).
The Floating Wind Package Manager is responsible of identifying the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the floating platforms package for the respective project, and adapt them for the project specific requirements and constraints.
Key Accountabilities: